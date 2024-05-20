An image of a tall man with his hand on the head of another boy as part of a recap of Wind Breaker Episode 4.
Wind Breaker Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

The Bofurin students in Wind Breaker are getting closer than ever to finishing their business with the rival gang Shishitoren. Episode 8 inches closer to the final fight between the two groups’ leaders. So, when can we expect Wind Breaker Episode 8 to be released?

When Will Wind Breaker Episode 8 Release?

An image from Wind Breaker episode 6 as part of a recap.

Wind Breaker Episode 8 will be released on Thursday, May 23rd. While the series is scheduled to release episodes on Fridays in Japan, time zone differences lead to the episodes dropping in the U.S. a day earlier on Thursdays. With only a few episodes left in this first season, this big story arc of Bofurin versus Shishitoren will seemingly be the only focus of the remaining episodes. Most of the fights have been finished at this point, with only two more remaining before the agreed rules of engagement between the two groups come to an end.

The last episode ended with a cliffhanger, as the conclusion of the fight between Sakura and Jo Togame was interrupted by a series of flashbacks about the latter character. While Togame and Shishitoren as a whole first came across as one-dimensional antagonists, more light is being shed on the group’s complicated nature.

Here is a list of when Wind Breaker drops on Crunchyroll in various regions:

  • PDT: Thursday, May 23, 8:26 AM
  • EDT: Thursday, May 23, 11:26 AM
  • UTC: Thursday, May 23, 3:26 PM
  • CEST: Thursday, May 23, 9:26 PM
  • BST: Thursday, May 23, 10:26 PM
  • JST: Friday, May 24, 12:26 AM
  • AEST: Friday, May 24, 6:26 AM

These next few episodes will undoubtedly feature interesting character development, especially since viewers haven’t seen the enigmatic leader of Bofurin, Hajime Umemiya, fight anyone yet. These final five episodes are sure to feature both great fight scenes and emotional moments. As this first season draws to a close, consider checking out this guide for the best upcoming anime releases.

So, the release date for Wind Breaker Episode 8 is confirmed to be Friday, May 24, 2024, at 12:26 AM JST in Japan and Thursday, May 23 in the U.S. on Crunchyroll.

Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.