Wind Breaker anime series poster art
Image via Studio CloverWorks
Category:
Anime & Manga

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Wind Breaker

You may not know who they are, but you will recognize some of these voices.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 06:41 pm

Wind Breaker is finally here and now that the hit manga has made its anime debut fans are finally getting to know its unique voice cast. If you’re wondering why you recognize these voices, here is a look at the English voice cast for Wind Breaker.

Recommended Videos

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Wind Breaker

Sakura reaching out in Wind Breaker anime
Screenshot via Studio CloverWorks

Austin Tindle as Haruka Sakura

Austin Tindle is the voice behind Wind Breaker’s main man Sakura. He has had quite a long career in voice acting, specializing in anime, with major appearances in Black Clover, Fairy Tail, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and more recently Solo Leveling.

Bryson Baugus as Akihiko Nirei

Anime fans should know the voice of Bryson Baugus as he’s shown up in a lot of the biggest shows of today. These appearances include playing Shoyo Hinata in Haikyu!!, a returning role in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, and Attack on Titan.

Aaron Campbell as Hajime Umemiya

The voice of Hajime Umemiya is Aaron Campbell. Shows that Campbell has worked on previously include The Helpful Fox Senko-san, Blue Lock, and the film One Piece: Red.

Dallas Reid as Hayato Suo

One of the most seasoned voice actors on the cast of Wind Breaker, Dallas Reid is known as the voice of Asta in Black Clover, Yuri Briar in Spy X Family, and multiple voices in My Hero Academia.

Hollis Beck as Tachibana

Hollis Beck voices Tachibana in Wind Breaker. She has previously worked on voices used in One Piece: Red and Fist of the North Star: Legend of Raoh, Attack on Titan, and Spy X Family.

Nick Huber as Hiiragi

Nick Huber has worked on shows like Goblin Slayer, Classroom of the Elite, Solo Leveling, and The Witch and the Beast providing various voices.

Orion Pitts as Kyotaro Sugishita

Kyotaro Sugishita is voiced by Orion Pitts. This voice-acting star has provided additional voices for shows like Attack on Titan, Black Clover, Fullmetal Alchemist, and a whole lot more.

Wind Breaker English Voice Cast

  • Aaron Michael as Jien Yanagida
  • Greg Dulcie as Yama
  • Michael Stimac as Yodai Matsumoto
  • Sean Letourneau as Sakaki
Post Tag:
Wind Breaker
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
Mushoku Tensei season 2 keyart
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Kaiju No. 8 Episode Release Dates and Time
Character portraits for Kaiju No. 8
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Kaiju No. 8 Episode Release Dates and Time
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 17, 2024
Read Article My Hero Academia (MHA) Season 7 Episode Release Dates and Time
Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, and Uraraka standing in wind
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
My Hero Academia (MHA) Season 7 Episode Release Dates and Time
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
Mushoku Tensei season 2 keyart
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Kaiju No. 8 Episode Release Dates and Time
Character portraits for Kaiju No. 8
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Kaiju No. 8 Episode Release Dates and Time
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 17, 2024
Read Article My Hero Academia (MHA) Season 7 Episode Release Dates and Time
Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, and Uraraka standing in wind
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
My Hero Academia (MHA) Season 7 Episode Release Dates and Time
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 16, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]