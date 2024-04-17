Wind Breaker is finally here and now that the hit manga has made its anime debut fans are finally getting to know its unique voice cast. If you’re wondering why you recognize these voices, here is a look at the English voice cast for Wind Breaker.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Wind Breaker

Screenshot via Studio CloverWorks

Austin Tindle as Haruka Sakura

Austin Tindle is the voice behind Wind Breaker’s main man Sakura. He has had quite a long career in voice acting, specializing in anime, with major appearances in Black Clover, Fairy Tail, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and more recently Solo Leveling.

Bryson Baugus as Akihiko Nirei

Anime fans should know the voice of Bryson Baugus as he’s shown up in a lot of the biggest shows of today. These appearances include playing Shoyo Hinata in Haikyu!!, a returning role in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, and Attack on Titan.

Aaron Campbell as Hajime Umemiya

The voice of Hajime Umemiya is Aaron Campbell. Shows that Campbell has worked on previously include The Helpful Fox Senko-san, Blue Lock, and the film One Piece: Red.

Dallas Reid as Hayato Suo

One of the most seasoned voice actors on the cast of Wind Breaker, Dallas Reid is known as the voice of Asta in Black Clover, Yuri Briar in Spy X Family, and multiple voices in My Hero Academia.

Hollis Beck as Tachibana

Hollis Beck voices Tachibana in Wind Breaker. She has previously worked on voices used in One Piece: Red and Fist of the North Star: Legend of Raoh, Attack on Titan, and Spy X Family.

Nick Huber as Hiiragi

Nick Huber has worked on shows like Goblin Slayer, Classroom of the Elite, Solo Leveling, and The Witch and the Beast providing various voices.

Orion Pitts as Kyotaro Sugishita

Kyotaro Sugishita is voiced by Orion Pitts. This voice-acting star has provided additional voices for shows like Attack on Titan, Black Clover, Fullmetal Alchemist, and a whole lot more.

Aaron Michael as Jien Yanagida

Greg Dulcie as Yama

Michael Stimac as Yodai Matsumoto

Sean Letourneau as Sakaki

