Top 10 Biggest Upcoming Anime Releases of 2024

2024 has plenty of great anime titles on the horizon, even though we’re a quarter of the way through the year. Here are the most anticipated upcoming anime releases of 2024 and when they will be released.

Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura (June 6)

As far as martial arts anime go, there are no two bigger titans than the Baki the Grappler and Kengan Ashura franchises. Netflix has been streaming both franchises over the past two years, so it’s no surprise that Netflix has commissioned a crossover between the two. Trailers have already shown that the film will primarily be able to watch fan-favorite characters from each franchise square off to determine who the strongest is, so expect plenty of bare-knuckled and gruesome violence.

Blue Lock (Episode Nagi – June 28; Season 2 – October)

It’s a good year to be a fan of Blue Lock. The hit football, or soccer if you’re an uncultured heathen, anime exploded onto the scene in 2022 and became one of the most-watched shows of the year. Now, two years later, we’re getting a double dose of Blue Lock, with a feature film focused on Seishiro Nagi releasing at the end of June, and a second season of the series continuing in the Fall. If you’re a fan of these selfish soccer players and their struggles to be the best, it’s a good time for you.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 (July)

Oshi no Ko was one of the best anime that was released last year and its feature-length premiere immediately put it on the map for its quality. That shine may have worn off a little bit heading into its second season, but this dark murder mystery and examination of the Japanese entertainment industry is still worth a watch for the quality of the writing and animation alone. Don’t be surprised if this ends up as one of the best anime of 2024 is all I’m saying.

Suicide Squad Isekai (July)

No, I don’t know why Wit Studio decided to make an anime based on DC’s Suicide Squad and make it into an isekai series of all things, but I’m certainly not complaining. It’s rare for a Western property to receive an anime adaptation, but DC seems determined to make the brand a household name at this point. Seeing the Squad transported into a fantasy world sounds like a recipe for goofy fun, but when you factor in the same creators as the stellar Vivy: Flourite Eye’s Song, there’s a chance this could be an all-around great watch.

Re:Zero Season 3 (October)

There are only a few Isekai series that actually do something meaningful and interesting with the concept of being reborn into another world, and one of those titles is Re:Zero. Subaru and his friends are a solid group of characters to follow around and each of them has their own devout following for a reason, like best girl Rem. It’s been nearly four years since we’ve last caught up with Subaru, so there’s still plenty of time to catch up on the past two seasons before the third one begins streaming this Fall.

Dandadan (October)

If you haven’t heard about Dandadan, you will soon. The series has become a cult hit over in Shonen Jump thanks to its gorgeous art and some off-the-wall humor, so seeing it adapted by Science Saru is going to be a treat for the eyes. Like most modern Science Saru shows, it’ll be exclusive to Netflix here in the United States, but I’m positive they’re going to be advertising it like crazy and even commission a simuldub for it for maximum exposure. Just watch, come October, this show will be inescapable.

Dragon Ball Daima (October)

It’s bittersweet talking about Dragon Ball Daima. While this new entry in the franchise is meant to celebrate Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary, it’s also going to be the last confirmed title that the series author, the late Akira Toriyama, worked on before his passing earlier this year. It’s a shame too, because the show looks to be some silly fun as we watch the cast de-age and try to figure out how they can return to their adult bodies.

Whether this will have the emotional impact and stunning animation earlier arcs have included remains to be seen, but when in doubt this will probably be a simple yet fun throwback.

Beastars Season 3 (2024)

It’s sad to think that the critically acclaimed anime by Studio Orange is coming to an end, but given how strong the series has been so far it will hopefully end on a high note. While the romance between the wolf Legoshi and the rabbit Haru may have hooked viewers, as well as the immediate murder mystery, but now that the mystery has been solved, that leaves the series to further examine its carnivore and herbivore society in greater detail.

The Netflix anime was confirmed to be released on the platform sometime in 2024 over two cours, so regardless of when the series decides to stream, at the very least we’ll have at least 24 episodes to enjoy before it all ends.

One Punch Man Season 3 (2024)

One Punch Man fans have had it rough over the past couple of years. Despite debuting with an excellent first season, the second season was a disappointment thanks to a shift in the animation studio and a meandering first half of the season. With a third season coming out sometime this year, it’s been confirmed that it will cover more of the Monster Association Arc, where some of the manga’s best battles and moments take place. Here’s hoping that J.C Staff learned from the pitfalls they fell into during the second season.

Uzumaki (2024(?))

While there’s no confirmation that this highly anticipated adaptation of Junji Ito’s most acclaimed series is going to release this year, it just has to be in 2024, right? Since its announcement back in 2019, we’ve seen glimpses of it and assurances that the three-episode series is being worked on, and there was an unofficial claim that it would be released back in 2023, but that obviously didn’t happen. Will 2024 be the year we finally get to experience Uzumaki? Only time will tell, but put me down as a yes.

