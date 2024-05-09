Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Blue Lock Season 2 Release Window, Cast, Plot, & More

The Blue Lock manga made waves when it first released, and the hype has only continued with the first season of the anime adaptation. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Blue Lock season 2.

Blue Lock Season 2 Release Window

First off, some good news. Blue Lock season 2 finally has a release window, and it’s slated to start airing in October 2024. There’s no set release date for the second season just yet.

The announcement came by way of manga artist Yusuke Nomura, who posted an illustration of protagonist Isagi Yoichi, with Nagi and Reo in the background. Season 2 will serve as a direct continuation of the story, picking up from where we left off after the second selection rounds.

Blue Lock Season 2 Plot and Story

Do note that this section will contain some minor spoilers about the story arc for Blue Lock season 2. If you don’t want to be spoiled, skip ahead.

It hasn’t been confirmed just how many episodes we’ll be getting, but it’s very likely that season 2 will cover the third selection as well as the Japan U-20 arc. At the end of season 1, Blue Lock project director Jinpachi Ego stated that he would pit the members of Blue Lock against the Japan U-20 team to show the world just what they were made of.

The third selection will determine the starting 11 players from Blue Lock, and the U-20 arc will be a long, drawn out match between the two teams.

Japanese Voice Cast

a still of shidou ryusei in blue lock

All of the voice actors from season 1 will return to reprise their roles. Here’s the confirmed cast list so far:

  • Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi
  • Kaito Tasuku as Meguru Bachira
  • Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego
  • Nobunaga Shimazaki as Nagi Seishiro
  • Junichi Suwabe as Shoei Baro
  • Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri
  • Kouki Uchiyama as Rin Itoshi
  • Katsuyuki Konishi as Jyubei Aryu
  • Shinnosuke Tachibana as Aoshi Tokimitsu
  • Takahiro Sakurai as Sae Itoshi
  • Yuichi Nakamura as Ryusei Shidou
  • Makoto Furukawa as Tabito Karasu

Both Ryusei Shidou and Tabito Karasu were only formally introduced in the last episode of season 1, but they’ll play much more integral roles in season 2. Similarly, Sae Itoshi also made a very minor appearance in season 1, but is expected to show up in a big way in the U-20 arc. After all, he is Rin’s whole reason for getting into soccer after all.

And that’s everything you need to know about Blue Lock season 2 so far. If you’ve been keeping up with the manga, here’s our recap of chapter 260.

