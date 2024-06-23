Blue Lock Chapter 266 Spoilers & Recap

We’ve finally reached the end of the next volume of Blue Lock, and yes, things actually progressed properly in the match in this chapter. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened in Blue Lock chapter 266.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 266?

Blue Lock chapter 266 is a pretty short one, but it’s certainly a very impactful chapter. In this one, we finally see Bastard Munchen score their second goal against PxG, and that goal went to Kaiser. Let’s break things down quickly.

The Kaiser Impact Magnus Succeeds

At the end of chapter 265, we saw Kiyora Jin finally pick a side and send the ball over to Kaiser, even confounding Isagi for a second. The ball has just enough backspin on it that it’s able to stop for a moment, creating the perfect conditions for Kaiser to pull off the curved Kaiser Impact shot.

In chapter 266, things immediately open up with Kaiser taking that shot, but not before we get a couple of quick flashback panels to his childhood and backstory chapter. We see child Kaiser kicking the ball in frustration but quickly going back to hug it, and we also see him thinking back on his father’s abuse.

Most importantly, though, we also see him talking to the ball and calling it a piece of trash, but saying that one day if they’re lucky enough, they could make money to eat good food. And maybe, if they’re lucky enough, they could even be loved. Kaiser poignantly says that he wants to be loved. We go back to the game itself, and the Kaiser Impact Magnus shot succeeds, as Kaiser scores the second goal for Bastard Munchen.

A Superstar Goal

As Kaiser makes the shot and curves it, the other members of Bastard Munchen initially think it’s another miskick. We see Ness continuing to hope and pray that it curves, and Isagi also quickly realizes that this is different from Kaiser’s last goal attempt.

Another thing to note is that Kaiser was able to make the goal past Rin and Charles, who were supposed to be two of PxG’s top players. When Kaiser scores, it’s recognized as a superstar goal, and the chapter ends with Isagi feeling frustrated.

And that does it for our recap of Blue Lock chapter 266.

