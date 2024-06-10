Blue Lock Chapter 265 Recap & Spoilers

Things are finally coming to a head in the Bastard Munchen match with PxG, as we’re just moments away from the next goal. Here’s everything you need to know about Blue Lock chapter 265.

What Happens in Blue Lock Chapter 265?

As of chapter 265 in Blue Lock, we’ve still not gotten the second goal from Bastard Munchen, but we’re definitely very close. The battle for control over the field between Isagi and Kaiser continues, and it looks like we’re finally going to see Kaiser perfect his new weapon, assuming nothing else goes wrong.

Ness Falls Below Expectations Again

Chapter 264 ended with a panel of Ness getting the ball and attempting to pass it to Kaiser. In this chapter, he attempts the pass, but when Kaiser receives it, he sees that his path to the goal is still blocked. With no other options, he passes it, which leaves Ness in shock and disbelief yet again.

Kiyora gets the ball, which surprises Isagi as he had expected it to go to someone else. Both Isagi and Kaiser rush to get into position, trying to force Kiyora to pick them to score.

Kiyora Chooses Kaiser

While getting into position, Kaiser’s internal monologue continues. He recognizes that Isagi is still in control, but this is his moment to finally turn zero into one. He resolves to put himself through as much discomfort and adversity as possible if it means turning him into a better player.

When Kiyora finally passes the ball, it looks like it’s going to shoot right pass Kaiser. However, Isagi is surprised yet again when he sees that there’s backspin on the ball, making it stop right in front of Kaiser, lining things up for his Magnus shot.

As the PxG defenders get in front of him, however, Kaiser feels confident. The chapter ends with him priming himself, about to kick the ball straight into the net.

And that’s everything that happens in Blue Lock chapter 265. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

