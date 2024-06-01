Blue Lock Chapter 264 Recap & Spoilers

It’s been going for a few months now, but the Neo-Egoist League arc is still showing no signs of stopping. Here’s a full spoiler-filled recap of everything that happens in Blue Lock chapter 264.

What Happens in Blue Lock Chapter 264?

In terms of match progression, this is a fairly slow Blue Lock chapter. We do see Charles on the field again, but mostly this chapter is all about setting up the next goal while introducing the key players that will take part in it. Yes, I know the past few chapters have all been setup, and chapter 264 is even more setup.

Kiyora Jin Takes the Stage

Blue Lock fans have been waiting for this for quite a while now, but Kiyora Jin — who’s just been on the wayside for the past few months — is finally getting his moment to shine. Chapter 264 opens with a brief backstory segment for Kiyora, where it’s revealed that he had an older brother and a younger brother, and both would always look to get him on their side whenever they were fighting.

This is setup for Kiyora’s current position in the match, where he could either assist Isagi or Kaiser, determining who scores the next goal in the match between Bastard Munchen and PxG.

Kiyora believes that whoever he sides with will win, as has always been the case with his brothers. We don’t get to see much more of his thought process, but it’s clear that he will be the deciding factor in who takes control of the next few minutes.

Kaiser Targets Isagi’s Weaknesses

Elsewhere, the match continues to rage on as Kaiser looks for an opening to score. Isagi knows that the game is revolving around him right now, but Kaiser, having broken free of his restrictions of only passing to Ness, is now looking for weaknesses in Isagi’s play lines. In the last chapter, he passed the ball to Raichi in a surprise move, and in this chapter, he passes to Kunigami.

It’s clear that Kaiser has opened his mind to passing the ball to players on Bastard Munchen who are more neutral, and aren’t necessarily on Kaiser or Isagi’s side. By doing this, he gives himself more options, while also not completely letting Isagi run the show.

On PxG’s side, Rin and Karasu continue to struggle to stop Bastard Munchen’s attack. As Hiori and Isagi move to take control of the ball, however, they’re quickly stopped by Charles. The ball then falls to Ness, who tells Kaiser he’s here and that it’s not over yet, and the chapter ends there.

While most might assume that Ness will naturally assist Kaiser in scoring, it’s important to note that Kaiser has said some very harsh things to him in the last few chapters, which may have shaken his faith in Kaiser. It remains to be seen just how Ness and Kiyora will play in the next chapter, as that will determine who scores the second goal for Bastard Munchen.

And that does it for our Blue Lock chapter 264 recap.

