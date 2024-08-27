When Does Fairy Tail 2 Release?

2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Fairy Tail with the release of the anime sequel 100 Years Quest, and now game sequel Fairy Tail 2. If you’re someone who is eager to jump in on the gaming action, here’s exactly when you can.

Fairy Tail 2 the upcoming game based on the hit anime series will be released on Dec. 12 in Japan, and then a day later on Dec. 13 internationally. However, if you’re a PC gamer then the good news is that there’s one global release time, and due to the Japan – United States time difference it will be released on Dec. 11.

If you’re eager to get your hands on this game you can do so digitally or physically, and those who want a disc in hand also have the option to purchase one of the special editions available in different regions.

Fans in the United States can buy the Fairy Tail 2 Guild Box which includes the game, an art book, and other bonuses. If you’re in Europe then there are two options, the Guild Box, or the Fairy Tail 2 Combo Set which also has a canvas art print and the autograph of Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima.

The good news is that you don’t even have to get a special edition to earn a bonus. All players who purchase the game before Dec. 27 will receive the Miss Fairy Tail Contest costume for Lucy, so if you’re planning to play then it’s worth considering purchasing before Christmas Day.

Alongside the release date for Fairy Tail 2 a new trailer for the game was also shared, so if you’re after a glimpse at what’s to come you can check it out now on the PlayStation YouTube channel.

