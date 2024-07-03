Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode Release Dates & Time

Fairy Tail is finally back with the highly anticipated anime adaption of 100 Years Quest. You’re not going to want to miss out and so you don’t here is a look at the release date and time for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest.

When Does Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Release?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is set to air its first episode on July 7, 2024. Weekly episodes will follow this, however, it isn’t yet clear how long the series will run. What we know for now is we will get episodes through the Summer anime season.

So you are in the loop for exactly when new episodes drop, check out the release chart below. As we get more information about the episode count and what comes next this article will be updated so you’ve got all the dates until the run is complete.

Episode Date Episode 1 July 7 Episode 2 July 14 Episode 3 July 21 Episode 4 July 28 Episode 5 Aug. 4 Episode 6 Aug. 11 Episode 7 Aug. 18 Episode 8 Aug. 25 Episode 9 Sept. 1 Episode 10 Sept. 8 Episode 11 Sept. 15 Episode 12 Sept. 22

Should episodes be delayed, or the number change this article will be updated so be sure to check back regularly to stay up to date.

What Time Do New Episodes of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Release?

Episodes of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will first air in Japan at 5:30 pm JST on Sundays, so fans in the West can watch the new series each Sunday morning. An exact time for its Crunchyroll release has not yet been shared.

Crunchyroll typically releases simulcast shows in the hours after their debut on Japanese TV, so expect to get access to the episode shortly after. Once we have the exact release time this article will be updated to reflect that.

If you’re looking to get back in the loop with Fairy Tail before 100 Years Quest arrives then you can check out the best order to do that here on The Escapist.

