How To Watch Fairy Tail & Its Movies in Order

Fairy Tail is headed back to screens once again with the release of 100 Year Quest later this year, but before it arrives now is the perfect time to binge through this iconic anime. So you can enjoy the series as intended, here is the best watch order.

How To Watch Fairy Tail in Order

There are 328 episodes of Fairy Tail alongside two movies and nine OVAs. When it comes to the episodes of Fairy Tail you can stick to release order, however, when adding in OVAs and movies things get substantially more confusing. Don’t fret! If you follow the order below you can watch everything that Fairy Tail has to offer in an order that makes the most sense.

Fairy Tail (Episodes 1 – 68)

Fairy Tail: Welcome to Fairy Hills!! (OVA)

Fairy Tail: Fairy Academy (OVA)

Fairy Tail: Memory Days (OVA)

Fairy Tail (Episodes 69 – 124)

Fairy Tail: Phoenix Priestess (Movie)

Fairy Tail (Episodes 125 – 150)

Fairy Tail: Fairy Tail X Rave (OVA)

Fairy Tail (Episodes 151 – 154)

Fairy Tail: Fairies’ Training Camp (OVA)

Fairy Tail (Episodes 155 – 170)

Fairy Tail: The Exciting Ryuzetsu Land (OVA)

Fairy Tail (Episodes 171 – 203)

Fairy Tail: Fairies’ Penalty Game (OVA)

Fairy Tail (Episodes 204 – 233)

Fairy Tail: Natsu vs. Mavis (OVA)

Fairy Tail: Fairies’ Christmas (OVA)

Fairy Tail (Episodes 234 – 277)

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry (Movie)

Fairy Tail (Episodes 278 – 328)

Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest

This is the best order that you can follow to watch everything that Fairy Tail has to offer while maintaining the most amount of continuity. The OVAs in Fairy Tail tend to have unclear placement in the timeline, especially that Christmas episode, so adding them to your watch is never going to feel 100 percent natural.

Still, if you stick to this order you should be able to enjoy the show without any major problems. Of course, Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest will provide new content to watch at the end, and even simply give fans a reason to binge through this series once again. Fairy Tail is available to stream on Crunchyroll right now.

