LLENN Sword art online gun gale online keyart
All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online

Here's the talented cast bringing this anime to life.
Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online is finally coming back for its second season in 2024. If you’re a fan of the show wondering who the talented voice actors are bringing these characters to life, here’s the full list so far.

Character portraits from Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online

Allegra Clark as Pitohui / Kanzaki Elsa

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online’s main character Pitohui is voiced by Allegra Clark. This anime veteran has appeared in many hit shows including Jujutsu Kaisen where she voices Maki, The Seven Deadly Sins in which she brought to life Derieri, and games that include Apex Legends and Street Fighter 6.

Faye Mata as Fukaziroh / Miyu Shinohara

Faye Mata is the voice of Fukaziroh in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, and like other members of the cast, she’s appeared in plenty of anime and video games. Her most notable appearances include voicing Lulu in League of Legends, and Rin Hoshizora in Love Live!

Ray Chase as M / Goushi Asougi

The voice of M in this anime is Ray Chase. This talented voice actor was Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen, Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer, and more recently Rayne Ames in Mashle. If you’re an X-Men fan you may also recognise his voice as Cyclops in X-Men ‘97.

Reba Buhr as LLENN / Karen Kohiruimaki

Finally, Reba Buhr voices Karen Kohirumaki in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. She’s a veteran actor known for roles that include Aoi Kanzaki in Demon Slayer, Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Yeo Goseng in Tower of God.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online English Voice Cast

Image CharacterActor
Eva / Saki NitobeCindy Robinson
Toma / Milana SidorovaKira Buckland
Tanya / Risa KusunokiMorgan Berry
Roza / Shiori NoguchiRebecca Davis
Sophie / Kana FujisawaWendee Lee
Anna / Moe AnnakaXanthe Huynh
Shirley / Mai KirishimaJeannie Tirado
Rei SatoAllegra Clark
TomtomBryce Papenbrook
Huey / JakeDavid Vincent
DavidGreg Chun
LucasJason Marnocha
PeterKellen Goff
ClarenceLaura Stahl
KentaMark Whitten

These are all of the key players in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online so far, however, with Season 2 right around the corner, it’s likely there will be more important faces introduced soon.

After Season 2 of the anime airs this list will be updated to be current so feel free to check back once we reach October. Season 2 of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online is scheduled to arrive on Oct. 4.

You can stream Season 1 of the anime on Crunchyroll now.

