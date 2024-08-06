When Does Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Release?

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online will be getting a second season. This spin-off of the Sword Art Online franchise has been flying under the radar in a completely stacked Fall 2024 anime season, but here’s when it will premiere.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 is expected to premiere on Oct. 4, 2024. The series will then release episodes weekly following this date each of which will be available to watch on Crunchyroll throughout the Fall 2024 anime season.

This will be the second season for the Sword Art Online spinoff that aired its first season back in 2018. That means fans have had to wait six whole years to see what happens next in this story, but there still hasn’t been any shortage of Sword Art Online content to binge through.

Before Gun Gale Online Season 2 gets here there’s no better time to binge through the entire franchise so far. To make sure you’re on the right track in doing this, it is well worth using a watch order to ensure you’re following the story. Since there are several universes in this franchise it can be forgiving in whatever order you watch it, so don’t worry too much if you’ve already started.

For those who don’t want to wait for October, you can always get a glimpse at the story to come by reading the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online light novels. These are the source material that the anime is based on, and there are 13 in total, so you’ve got plenty of reading to do if you choose to go this route.

Another way to refresh your brain on what has happened so far is to binge through Season 1 which is available in its entirety on Crunchyroll now.

