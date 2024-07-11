Sword Art Online the MOvie Progressive poster artwork
How To Watch Sword Art Online & Its Movies in Order

It can get a little confusing.
If you’re a fan of Isekai then there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Sword Art Online, but you might not have yet watched it. Whether you’re new, or just experiencing the series once again, here’s the best order to follow.

Sword Art Online Watch Order

Sword Art Online DVD Artwork

There are multiple seasons of Sword Art Online alongside movies and spin-off series. While some of these belong in their own timelines, here’s the way to watch everything that makes the most sense chronologically.

  • Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night
  • Sword Art Online (Season 1) – Episodes 1 & 2
  • Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of a Deep Night
  • Sword Art Online (Season 1) – Episodes 3 – END
  • Sword Art Online: Extra Edition
  • Sword Art Online II (Season 2)
  • Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (Season 1)
  • Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (Season 2)
  • Sword Art Online Movie: Ordinal Scale
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization (Season 3 Part 1)
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (Season 3 Part 2)
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld 2nd Season (Season 3 Part 3)

This is the most logical order to watch Sword Art Online, however, we completely understand it can be annoying to watch a movie first, then two episodes of the show before another movie. If that isn’t something you want to do then you can always watch Season 1 of the show first then the two films before Extra Edition.

While Sword Art Online Alternate: Gun Gale Online Season 2 hasn’t yet arrived, given the series is set in a different universe we’d expect it will take place right after the first. So you can slot it right in the middle of your watch when it lands this October.

The best place to binge through Sword Art Online is Crunchyroll where you can find multiple series and movies available to stream right now.

Sword Art Online
