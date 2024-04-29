How to Watch Bleach & It’s Movies in Order

With the release of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War the original Bleach anime has seen a massive spike in popularity. Given the variety of content which includes shows, movies, and OVAs, here’s the best watch order to guide you through watching Bleach.

How to Watch Bleach in Order

Fortunately, the watch order of Bleach is rather simple, but adding in the films can cause a little confusion. So you don’t have any problems, here is the order we suggest you consume your Bleach media.

Bleach (Episodes 1 – 7)

Bleach: Memories in the Rain (OVA)

Bleach: 13 Court Guard Squads Omake (OVA)

Bleach (Episodes 8 – 63)

Bleach: The Sealed Sword Frenzy (OVA)

Bleach (Episodes 64 – 109)

Bleach The Movie: Memories of Nobody (Movie)

Bleach (Episodes 110 – 127)

Bleach the Movie: The DaimondDust Rebellion (Movie)

Bleach the Movie: Fade to Black (Movie)

Bleach (Episodes 128 – 299)

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse (Movie)

Bleach (Episodes 300 – END)

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War

This is the best watch order that we’ve found for Bleach and its movies, but there is some leeway to be had when placing them. Fade to Black and DiamondDust Rebellion can be enjoyed any time after Episode 125, but the best spot for them we’ve found is at the end of 127.

Similarly, Hell Verse makes sense after 299 as that is a setup episode for the movies, however, it comes in the middle of an arc, so you may choose to wait until that is completed in Episode 310 before watching 299 and the movie.

Whatever choices you make you should still enjoy the experience of binging through this iconic show. To make things easier and more efficient, you might even want to skip the filler since there is a lot of it. Bleach can be streamed on Disney Plus right now.

