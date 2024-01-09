Based on the South Korean web novel, Solo Leveling is one of the hottest anime of the season. A-1 Pictures is bringing the series to life with help from some great voice actors. Here are all the major actors and the voice cast for Solo Leveling.

All Major Actors & Voice Cast for Solo Leveling

An important thing to note about Solo Leveling is that the manga series’ Korean names are changed for the Japanese anime. So, while researching the series, you may find two separate sets of names. We’ll be providing both to make figuring out who is who that much easier.

Taito Ban as Jinwoo Sung/Shun Mizushino

The protagonist of Solo Leveling is Shun Mizushino, an E-Rank hunter who wants to head into dungeons and fight his way to the top. Shun is voiced by Taito Ban, who is best known for voicing Soyuz in Dr. Stone and Spider in Vinland Saga. Ban has also had small roles in popular series like Boruto and One Punch Man.

Genta Nakamura as Jinho Yoo/Kenta Morohishi

A fellow hunter and someone who holds Shun in high-regard, Kenta Morohishi is voiced by Genta Nakamura. The voice actor has some pretty stellar projects under his belt, including Shin Kamen Rider, SD Gundam World Heroes, and Sword Art Online: Last Recollection.

Haruna Mikawa as Jinah Sung/Aoi Mizushino

Kenta isn’t the only ally Shun has, as his sister, Aoi Mizushino, also plays a prominent role in Solo Leveling. She’s voiced by Haruna Mikawa, who also voices Dunyarzad in the incredibly popular video game Genshin Impact. Mikawa also lends her talents to the Pokémon series, having roles in both Pokémon Evolutions and Pokémon: Hisuian Snow.

Reina Ueda as Haein Cha/Shizuku Kousaka

Another hunter Shun will have to cross paths with is Shizuku Kousaka, who notices something is off with Solo Leveling‘s protagonist. The voice behind Shizuku is Reina Euda, who has been working in the industry for over a decade. She started her career by voicing Naru Sekiya in Hanayamata before taking roles in things like Pokémon: Sun & Moon, Sakura Quest, and Demon Slayer.

Additional Voice Actors in Solo Leveling

Of course, it takes a village to bring a series like Solo Leveling to life, so the cast features more than just a few names. Here are some of the other voice actors in Solo Leveling: