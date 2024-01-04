The Winter anime season has officially begun, and one of the most anticipated anime of the year is Solo Leveling. With Solo Leveling’s release almost here, people may be wondering when they can watch it. So, here’s when and where you can stream Solo Leveling.

Where & When Can You Stream Solo Leveling?

Based on a 2016 manhwa, or South Korean light novel/comic book, Solo Leveling is a dark fantasy action series that features a lot of video game-esque mechanics and has an interesting premise where its central character, Jin-Woo, is a monster hunter who starts off pathetically weak but then gains the opportunity to become the most overpowered monster hunter in the world after surviving a mission that killed every other monster hunter present.

While it may seem like it has a lot of the trappings of an isekai, or a series where the main character is whisked to a fantasy world, or a generic Shonen series, Solo Leveling isn’t classified as one and manages to tell a relatively unique and captivating tale by using some familiar trappings of those genres. The manhwa is critically acclaimed, and fans have been hyping up the anime adaptation for some time now, as it will be adapted by A-1 Pictures, an animation studio whose recent credits include Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War, and the critically acclaimed Erased.

Solo Leveling will debut exclusively on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. As far as when you will be able to watch it, episodes of Solo Leveling will be released weekly on Saturdays beginning Saturday, January 6th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)/1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The series is set to run for two cours, aka seasons, each consisting of 12-13 episodes. A-1 Pictures announced that the series will be released as a split cour series, so these two seasons will not stream back to back. There is no indication of when the second cour of the series will air, so the earliest the series may return will be during the Summer 2024 anime season. For now, viewers will at least be able to spend the next three months immersing themselves in this fairly unique fantasy world and enjoying the action and darkness within

And that’s when and where you’ll be able to stream Solo Leveling later this month!