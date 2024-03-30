Solo Leveling Season 2 Confirmed With New Trailer

Solo Leveling just closed out Season 1 with Episode 12 “Arise,” but fans of this massively popular anime won’t have to spend the post-season months speculating about whether Jinwoo’s tale will continue. Following the finale’s release, the anime’s official X account confirmed that Solo Leveling Season 2 is on the way.

Solo Leveling‘s second season takes on a new subtitle, Arise from the Shadow, and in the official Crunchyroll teaser trailer, we see that the world’s weakest hunter, Sung Jinwoo, still has a long way to go on his quest to level up and become the strongest hunter. Currently, no other details have been released, but fans are hyped to see more of the popular Korean manhwa adapted. Since Season 1 ended with the Job Change arc, the Red Gate Arc is up next when Season 2 arrives on Crunchyroll.

For the uninitiated, the first season of Solo Leveling ran from January 6 to March 30, following the story of an E-rank hunter named Sung Jinwoo who, after being slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, came back with the System, giving him the ability to level up his strength.

Solo Leveling Season 2 will also be released on Crunchyroll and all 12 episodes of Season 1 are available to stream now. You might recognize some stellar voices as you watch, so here’s our list of major actors in the voice cast.

