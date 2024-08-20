Black Myth: Wukong Has Already Beaten Elden Ring’s Peak Concurrent Players Count on PC

The Black Myth: Wukong hype is real, and its player count just hours after launch confirms that. More than one million people are playing Black Myth: Wukong on Steam alone, an achievement few games ever reach.

Just two hours after its official release Black Myth: Wukong has 1.31 million players in-game using Steam according to SteamDB, and this number doesn’t account for those playing on PlayStation 5 or through the Epic Games Launcher. What makes this number more impressive is that it’s already beaten the peak concurrent player count for Elden Ring on Steam, 950,000, achieved back in March of 2022.

The large number of players in-game playing Black Myth: Wukong right now is surprising but it just goes to show how well GameScience has done in promoting their debut PC title over the last few years. With the game being embraced by the Souls community, despite gameplay being very different, the monolithic success of Elden Ring can be attributed in part to the success that Black Myth: Wukong is seeing.

Having a high player count at launch is great, but it remains to be seen if Black Myth: Wukong can maintain this popularity. Reviews for the game were not perfect but overwhelmingly positive, and since the game has been available social media has blown up with fans singing its praises.

Pairing alongside those playing the game, many people are watching Black Myth: Wukong which has shot up to the number two place on Twitch with over 180,000 fans checking out the new game.

Game Science can’t have expected a better welcome for Black Myth: Wukong than that which they’ve received. This new monkey soulslite title is currently available for PC and PlayStation gamers, however, Xbox users will need to wait a little longer to get their shot at the action as the release for the console has been delayed.

