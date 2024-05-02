Is There a One Piece English Dub Schedule for 2024? Answered

The English dub for One Piece has never been too far behind the Japanese release, even if it wasn’t exactly right on its tales. But there is good news for all English dub watchers because more is scheduled to come soon in 2024.
One Piece English Dub Schedule in 2024
There is not a big schedule that has been released for One Piece. However, we do have an announcement for the next batch of English dub episodes coming. The One Piece official Twitter/X announced the next batch of English dubs coming. This batch, called One Piece Season 14 Voyage 15, will be released on May 5 and cover episodes 1062 to 1073. The English dub for the reveal of Gear 5 will come out just in time for Luffy’s birthday.
The previous batch of English dub was Voyage 14 which was released on February 27. This covered episodes 1049 to 1061. Since each batch of English dub that is released is usually about 12-13 episodes and the span between each release is about 5-6 weeks, we can guess when the next release will be and how many episodes it will cover. We believe the next batch will be released sometime in June and will cover episodes 1074 to 1085. Following that, we believe the English dub will finish up the Wano arc by the end of the summer.
How Far Behind is the One Piece Dub?
The One Piece English dub is 42 episodes behind the Japanese release before the release of Voyage 15. As of right now, all episodes up to 1061 have been dubbed.
These can be watched on Crunchyroll. Fans can also watch One Piece in the dub on Netflix up to episode 516. If you want to catch the latest episodes, both streaming services have them.
