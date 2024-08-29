Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 269 Release Date & Time

Jujutsu Kaisen is wrapping up its story, and naturally, that means Chapter 269 will be one of the most important additions to date. If you’re hoping to check out the chapter the second you can then here’s the date and time it will be made available.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 Release?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 will be released on Sept. 15, 2024, at 8 am PT. That means there will be a break week between the release of 268 and its arrival, but the good news here is that it will be the final break in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen.

With just two more chapters to come after 269, the last three additions to the story will go back-to-back as the story is concluded. The final chapter, 271 will arrive on Sept. 29 officially bringing the iconic manga series to a close.

As usual, you’ll be able to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 when it lands for free via the Viz Media website and the Shonen Jump app. If you need to catch up the two prior chapters will also be free, but to go from start to finish you must purchase a subscription. Luckily a Viz Media subscription won’t just give you access to Jujutsu Kaisen, but also the complete library of all of your favorite manga series past and present.

Details of what will go down in Chapter 269 aren’t yet clear as 268 is yet to be released, but we expect it will deal with the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen’s final battle. In Chapter 267 this fight reached its climax, so with only a handful of chapters left to go, Gege Akutami will need to tie off all of the loose ends quickly.

If there are any unexpected interruptions that hinder the release of Chapter 269 then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back closer to release. You can read Jujutsu Kaisen now on the Viz Media website.

