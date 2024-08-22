Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 268 Release Date & Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 is set to be one of the final installments in the manga series, so it’s not something that you’ll want to miss. Fortunately, the release date and time are already set in stone, so here’s when it will be available to read.

Recommended Videos

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 Release?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 will arrive on Sept. 1, 2024, at 8 am PT, as confirmed by leakers ahead of Chapter 267’s release. This means there’s no break between chapters, despite being one last break week left before the series concludes.

As usual, you’ll be able to read Chapter 268 for free on the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app when it arrives alongside the two previous chapters. If you want to binge through the whole story then you’ll require a subscription to do that. There are just four more chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen left, so perhaps it’s better to wait until it’s complete before you re-read the whole thing.

Gege Akutami the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed that the final chapter of the story will be released on September 30 so it is a bittersweet time for fans of the manga. Chapter 268 will continue the battle between Sukuna and the Jujutsu Scorcerers which is expected to reach its climax with Chapter 267. We will have more details regarding what will go down once that chapter is available to read.

There’s one more break week expected before the end of Jujutsu Kaisen, but it won’t be before Chapter 268 gets here. As usual, spoilers will begin circulating social media in the days before release, so be mindful of that if you’d prefer to stay spoiler-free.

If you want to get caught up on what has gone down before Chapter 268 gets here then you can head over Viz Media and read through the library right now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy