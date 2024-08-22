Gojo Yuji Nobara Phantom Parade
Image via Samzap
Category:
Anime & Manga

Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 268 Release Date & Time

We're nearing the end now.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 12:38 am

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 is set to be one of the final installments in the manga series, so it’s not something that you’ll want to miss. Fortunately, the release date and time are already set in stone, so here’s when it will be available to read.

Recommended Videos

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 Release?

Nobara Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 will arrive on Sept. 1, 2024, at 8 am PT, as confirmed by leakers ahead of Chapter 267’s release. This means there’s no break between chapters, despite being one last break week left before the series concludes.

As usual, you’ll be able to read Chapter 268 for free on the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app when it arrives alongside the two previous chapters. If you want to binge through the whole story then you’ll require a subscription to do that. There are just four more chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen left, so perhaps it’s better to wait until it’s complete before you re-read the whole thing.

Gege Akutami the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed that the final chapter of the story will be released on September 30 so it is a bittersweet time for fans of the manga. Chapter 268 will continue the battle between Sukuna and the Jujutsu Scorcerers which is expected to reach its climax with Chapter 267. We will have more details regarding what will go down once that chapter is available to read.

There’s one more break week expected before the end of Jujutsu Kaisen, but it won’t be before Chapter 268 gets here. As usual, spoilers will begin circulating social media in the days before release, so be mindful of that if you’d prefer to stay spoiler-free.

If you want to get caught up on what has gone down before Chapter 268 gets here then you can head over Viz Media and read through the library right now.

Post Tag:
jujutsu kaisen
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]