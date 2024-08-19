Jujutsu Kaisen Manga To End This September

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga will be ending sooner than fans were probably imagining as creator Gege Akutami has announced the series’ end date in a live stream on Aug 19, 2024.

The final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will be released on Sept. 30, 2024, and will be chapter number 271. That means there are just five more chapters of the series to conclude the story.

While this announcement may have shocked many, it was announced that the manga had been in its final stages for a while now. Back in July, Gege said that the Shinjuku Showdown would be the final arc of the series, and we’ve been enjoying that story for many months now.

Five chapters might not seem like a lot, however, the manga is set to reach its climax next week so there should be plenty to tie off the loose ends left after the battle stops. This is bittersweet as it means we will get answers to the questions that we’ve been dying to know, but after that, there won’t be any more Jujutsu Kaisen left to enjoy.

Fortunately, after the manga’s conclusion, there will still be a lot of stories left to adapt into anime, so Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t going anywhere and will likely continue to grow after its manga concludes as shows such as Attack on Titan have done in the past.

2024 looks to be the end of an era with many top manga series concluding in the coming months, or having already concluded. The biggest of these is My Hero Academia which finished up earlier this month, and now Jujutsu Kaisen is set to be next.

If you want to keep up with the final chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen as they arrive you can read them alongside the back catalog on Viz Media or the Shonen Jump app.

