Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 267 Release Date & Time

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga continues to heat up and the battle is only set to get better with the release of Chapter 267. Here’s the release date and time for the upcoming addition to the story so you can get caught up the second it lands.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 Release?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 will be released on Aug. 25, 2024, at 8 am PT, as confirmed by leakers on social media prior to the release of Chapter 266. This means there won’t be any break between the chapters, so you can get the next part of the story the week following Chapter 266.

Having no break is great news for fans who have had to sit through many recent breaks including one before Chapter 266 which was implemented due to Weekly Shonen Jump magazine going on break for a public holiday in Japan. Hopefully, these upcoming back-to-back chapters are a sign that no break is coming anytime soon.

Breaks in Jujutsu Kaisen hit even harder now than ever before as the series continues its action-packed Shinjuku Showdown Arc. This has seen many chapters end on a cliffhanger, and there’s nothing worse than having to wait an extra week to see what happens next.

Details about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 aren’t yet clear as 266 is yet to be released. Fortunately, fans can get an idea of what will happen when the prior chapter does land on Viz Media which is currently scheduled to be on Aug. 18. We expect this upcoming chapter will continue Yuji’s battle against Sukuna which looks to be finally reaching its climax with the Jujutsu Sorcerer using his domain expansion for the first time.

If you aren’t yet up-to-date with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga then you’ve still got plenty of time to catch up. Every chapter so far is available to read with a subscription to the Viz Media website or the Shonen Jump app.

