What Is Yuji Itadori’s Domain? The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 Spoiler, Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 ended on an incredible cliffhanger, with the reveal that Yuji Itadori has finally mastered a technique readers never thought he’d use. In the battle against Sukuna, Yuji surprisingly pulled out a Domain Expansion. Here is the spoiler for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 explained.

Recommended Videos

What Is Yuji Itadori’s Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Throughout the battle against Sukuna in this final arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori has made incredible strides in his development as a Jujutsu Sorcerer. Not only did his soul swapping with other sorcerers allow him to use Sukuna’s cursed technique, but he also learned simple domain along with the ability to use his punches to directly impact the space between Sukuna and Fushiguro’s souls. Along with being able to seemingly land black flashes at will, Yuji has finally reached his peak in the latest chapter, using what looks like a Domain Expansion at the end of the chapter.

Unfortunately, not a lot is known about Yuji Itadoir’s domain at this point. However, there are several clues to what its purpose could be with what Gege Akutami gives readers in the last couple of pages before the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter ends. For one, right after Yuji does the hand symbols for a Domain Expansion, both he and Sukuna are taken to a location that looks like Kitakami station in Kitakami City (as pointed out by one observant fan).

The place shown in Yuji's domain:



Kitakami station in kitakami city (iwate prefecture)#JJK264 pic.twitter.com/vhYLuwXY6u — Myth (@f9x00) July 25, 2024

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Was Right to Kill Off Gojo

What’s more interesting is the appearance of both Yuji and Sukuna after the Domain Expansion. Not only does Yuji look unscathed from the battle, but Sukuna is also wearing the Jujutsu High uniform that he was shown wearing back when he was still trapped in Yuji’s body. Because of this, it could be safe to assume that this is either a conversation after Yuji’s domain’s sure-hit effect has killed Sukuna or that Yuji’s Domain Expansion works like an innate domain, one that captures the essence of both souls trapped in it.

If Yuji’s Domain Expansion works like the innate domains we’ve seen in the past, that would very likely put Yuji and Sukuna on an even playing field. The chapter ends with an editor’s note teasing the battle continuing in an “uncharted” domain. Given that Yuji has always gone against the norm in terms of Jujutsu Sorcery, it wouldn’t be surprising to see his Domain work in a more peaceful way compared to the ones we’ve seen in the past.

And that’s the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 spoiler explained.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on VIZ and other platforms.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy