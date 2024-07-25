Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 264 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264. The next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is right around the corner, and as you would expect leaks have already begun flooding social media. Here’s what they show.

What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264?

According to leaks shared on social media, Chapter 264 of Jujutsu Kaisen will show the battle as Yuji goes toe-to-toe with Sukuna unleashing abilities we’ve never seen before.

The first leaked page from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 picks up right where the last chapter left off with Hana striking Sukuna with Jacob’s Ladder. In response, Sukuna leaps into the air using debris to attack Hana with Black Flash to stop the attack separating him from Megumi. Todo jumps in the way to tank the attack which sends him flying across the battlefield, but it does earn the admiration of the King of Curses.

Yuji and Sukuna start getting into a brawl. Using Black Flash has allowed Sukuna to regenerate his arms, but he’s afraid of Yuji’s dismantle attack, as it could cause him to lose control over Megumi. However, he notes that it’s useless if Yuji can’t land it. We then see a flashback of Gojo explaining to Yuji the pros and cons of unleashing a domain expansion.

According to the leaks, Chapter 264 will end with Yuji unleashing his domain expansion, with the final page showing Sukuna at a train station where he is approached by Yuji. The editor’s note says that the battle will continue inside an unknown domain.

This Battle Does Not Disappoint

These leaks are sure to get fans excited about what is coming in Jujutsu Kaisen, but we would suggest waiting for the chapter to be officially released. Often manga leaks can be mistranslated or simply wrong, so we won’t know sure what has gone down until Chapter 264 is officially released via Viz Media on July 28.

If you aren’t yet caught up you can also binge through everything the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has released so far with a subscription to Viz Media.

