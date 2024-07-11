Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 264 Release Date & Time

The Shinjuku Showdown continues in Jujutsu Kaisen and as the battle rages on you won’t want to miss out. So you don’t, here’s exactly when you can expect Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 to be available to read digitally.

Recommended Videos

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 Release?

Image via Viz Media

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 is expected to arrive on July 28 at 7 am PT, according to leaks. The chapter will be available for fans to read completely free via the Viz Media website and the Shonen Jump app. This release date means there is a break between Chapters 263 and 264.

Chapter 264 of Jujutsu Kaisen will continue the Shinjuku Showdown arc of Jujutsu Kaisen as the students attempt to take down Ryomen Sukuna. Recently it was confirmed that this will be the final arc of the series, so expect more intense action from the manga in the weeks to come, including Chapter 264.

As usual, leaks will surface on social media in the days prior to the release, so if you’d prefer to stay spoiler-free then we suggest taking caution when checking trending tags on X and other services. The last thing you want is to accidentally stumble upon something major.

Alongside Chapter 264, upon its release, you’ll have access to the two previous chapters to read for free on Viz Media. However, if you’d like to read back any further then you’ll be required to purchase a subscription.

2024 is a great year for Jujutsu Kaisen and while there won’t be any new anime content arriving, you’ve still got all of Season 2 to binge through. If you want to relive the story so far on screen then you can stream both seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen and the movie on Crunchyroll now.

Similarly, the entire Jujutsu Kaisen manga can be binge-read via Viz Media right now, so make sure you’re prepared for the arrival of Chapter 264.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy