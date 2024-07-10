Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals Series Final Arc

Gege Akutami, the mangaka who created the mega-popular Shonen series Jujutsu Kaisen has suggested that it is in its endgame.

According to reports, it has now been confirmed that the Shinjuku Showdown arc, which has been unfolding in the manga for months now, will be the final story told in Jujutsu Kaisen. This was unveiled in a Q&A with Akutami where he heavily indicated this would be the closing saga.

The good news for fans is that this doesn’t mean that the manga is going to end anytime soon. It’s always possible that this overarching story could be extended with the addition of new sub-stories within the arc, including the merger we’re all expecting to happen in the coming months.

It is also possible that translation issues could be misinterpreting the meaning of Akutami’s words, but in this situation, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The Shinjuku Showdown has always felt like a natural endpoint for the series, especially with the major developments and character deaths that have happened along the way. If you’re up-to-date reading the manga then you’ve probably already felt that “final fight” feeling that has been unfolding in recent chapters.

Those who are anime-only fans can rest assured knowing there is still quite a lot of content to adapt, so even if the Shinjuku Showdown does wind up being the final arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, there will still be multiple new seasons on the way.

Without a doubt, there will be a changing of the guard within Weekly Shonen Jump coming soon with My Hero Academia ending in just a few weeks, and Jujutsu Kaisen seemingly in its endgame. So expect the next generation of Shonen to rise up in the coming years.

If you’re interested in catching up on the manga and enjoying the Shinjuku Showdown as it unfolds then you can binge through every chapter so far with a membership to Viz Media. If you’re just after the latest chapters you can read them for free.

