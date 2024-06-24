My Hero Academia Manga Will End Extremely Soon

All good things must come to an end, but that doesn’t make it easier when an incredibly popular manga series like My Hero Academia announces its conclusion. Well, that time has come, with Kōhei Horikoshi’s series only having a few chapters left.

The news come via Shonen Jump, the magazine that publishes My Hero Academia. During its latest episode of Jump Press on the official Shonen Jump YouTube channel, the publication revealed that there are five chapters left and the last will be released on August 5, 2024.

Horikoshi didn’t want to leave readers hanging, so he provided a message to help make the news go down easier. Check it out below:

“Sorry for taking two weeks off! My schedule got all mixed up and it ended up like a Mille-feuille!

There are only 5 episodes left.

You may be thinking “What? Five more chapters?”, or “Only five more to go?”, but we’ll do our best to make the next five chapters enjoyable for both the fans, Deku and everyone!

It was a little rocky at times, but I was able to draw Deku and the others for nearly 10 years thanks to all of you who continued to the read the series.

It was nothing more than a dream. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

And with that, I’ll see you again in the next issue of Jump!”

However, while Deku’s adventures on the page will be coming to an end, there’s still more to look forward to. Unlike the One Piece anime, which is adapting some of the latest chapters of the manga, My Hero Academia still has a lot to bring to the small screen.

My Hero Academia is available to read on Viz Media’s official website.

