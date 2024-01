One of the most popular anime properties in the world is My Hero Academia (MHA), which has spawned several seasons of television and a line of canonical feature films. With that in mind, here is the chronological order to watch My Hero Academia and all its movies and specials.

How to Watch My Hero Academia (MHA) & Its Movies in Order

There are currently six seasons of the My Hero Academia anime series, with a seventh expected to premiere in 2024, along with three feature films and a number of specials, including eight OVAs. It’s important to note that the chronological narrative order of My Hero Academia is not the same as its release order, with the specials and movies moving around the in-universe timeline.

With that said, here is the chronological order to watch My Hero Academia, from the earliest point in the narrative timeline to the most recent developments in its story:

My Hero Academia: All Might Rising (Two Heroes Special)

My Hero Academia Season 1

My Hero Academia: Save! Rescue Training!

My Hero Academia: Hero Notebook

My Hero Academia Season 2, Episodes 1-20

My Hero Academia: Training of the Dead

My Hero Academia Season 2, Episodes 21-25

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

My Hero Academia Season 3, Episodes 1-14

My Hero Academia: Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training

My Hero Academia Season 3, Episodes 15-25

My Hero Academia Season 4

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

My Hero Academia Season 5, Episodes 1-18

My Hero Academia: Hero League Baseball

My Hero Academia: Laugh! As If You Are in Hell

My Hero Academia Season 5, Episodes 19-25

My Hero Academia: Departure

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission

My Hero Academia Season 6

For those who prefer to watch My Hero Academia in the order of release, experiencing the story as audiences did as each episode, movie, and special came out, here is the franchise in release order:

My Hero Academia Season 1

My Hero Academia: Hero Notebook

My Hero Academia: Save! Rescue Training!

My Hero Academia Season 2

My Hero Academia: Training of the Dead

My Hero Academia Season 3

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

My Hero Academia: All Might Rising

My Hero Academia Season 4

My Hero Academia Heroes Rising

My Hero Academia: Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training

My Hero Academia Season 5

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission

My Hero Academia: Departure

My Hero Academia: Hero League Baseball

My Hero Academia: Laugh! As If You Are in Hell

My Hero Academia Season 6

My Hero Academia is available to stream on Crunchyroll.