Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3 Recap & Spoilers

Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 was all kinds of tasty, and we’ve got a breakdown of what happened here for you. There are spoilers abound, so please don’t read it if you don’t want to know what happens in Kaiju No. 8, episode 3.

What Happens in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3?

Immediately after recapping the end of Kaiju No. 8 episode 2, we see Kafka actually lifting a car all by himself. This is notable for a few reasons, the first of which being that he is stronk. Yes, that typo is on purpose. The more important bit though, is that he’s figured out how to transform individual body parts. This allows for a more stealthy use of his powers. Very cool stuff.

Once Ichikawa has chewed Kafka out for being a general doofus, we actually get to see what goes on in the exams needed to become a part of the Defense Force. The first part of the exam is a fitness test. It’s an all-around fitness test that’d make even the most hardcore of us feel a little weak at the knees, elbows, and everything else. Kafka laments struggling and blames it on being past 30 (author note: Pain), but that’s not the case; it just so happens that this crop of newbies is tacked with powerhouses.

Kikoru Shinomiya is described as being the most talented fighter ever, and she comes in fifth in the fitness exam. There are a bunch of other standout characters like Haruichi Izumo, Ihara Furuhashi, Aoi Kaguragi, and more. Each of them basically aced the universities or schools they came from, and look to be absurd talents. Things then move indoors, and everyone tries on their fancy power-boosting suits. The short of it is that Shinomiya hits a huge 46%, which is the same as a platoon leader, and poor old Kafka is the first ever 0%.

Despite thinking that the next task would be cleaning up Kaiju, they’re sent in to wipe some Kaiju out instead. Realising that they lack firepower, Kafka and Ichikawa decide to make up for it with their knowledge and smarts. They help a couple of others take out a Kaiju with some solid advice and support. Things go awry when Kafka gets slam-dunked by another Kaiju and nearly fails out before hitting 0.01% on his suit. All of this under the eyes of his childhood friend and Defense Force all-star Mina too.

It really feels as though Kafka is taking this seriously now, so we’re looking forward to next week. Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 is set to air on May 4, 2024.

