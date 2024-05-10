How Many Volumes Of One Piece Are There? Answered

One Piece has been an ongoing series for well over 25 years. With over a thousand chapters and counting to its name, they must be compiled into a lot of different volumes. Here’s how many One Piece volumes there are.

Recommended Videos

All One Piece Volumes

As of this writing, One Piece currently has 108 volumes published. On average, Shuiesha, the parent company of Shonen Jump, publishes around three volumes of One Piece a year, both in Japan and other parts of the world. While the series has had a more frequent output of volumes earlier in its run than now due to numerous factors, such as author Eiichiro Oda looking out for his health and breaks to plan future arcs, the slower release of new chapters, while disappointing in the moment, will overall contribute to a higher quality story.

While there is no confirmed endpoint for the series yet, given how the series has entered the Final Saga according to Oda and the complexity of the numerous ongoing plot points, it stands to reason that the series will go on for well over 120 volumes. The first half of the series, which is known as the pre-time skip era, lasted for 60 volumes and fans have speculated that the second half of the series will last for just as long. Given how unlikely it is that every ongoing plot thread can be resolved in a satisfying manner in less than 12 volumes, fans should probably expect the post-time skip era to be longer than the pre-time skip era.

If you are interested in knowing which sagas correspond to which volumes, here are the volumes that each saga encompasses in the manga:

East Blue Saga : Volumes 1-12

: Volumes 1-12 Alabasta Saga : Volumes 12-24

: Volumes 12-24 Skypiea Saga : Volumes 24-32

: Volumes 24-32 Water 7 Saga : Volumes 32-45

: Volumes 32-45 Thriller Bark Saga : Volumes 46-50

: Volumes 46-50 Summit War Saga : Volumes 51-61

: Volumes 51-61 Fishman Island Saga : 61-66

: 61-66 Dressrosa Saga : 67-80

: 67-80 Whole Cake Island Saga : 80-90

: 80-90 Wana Saga : 90-105

: 90-105 Final Saga: Ongoing

And that’s how many volumes there currently are in One Piece!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more