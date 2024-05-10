One Piece Episode 1104 Release Date Confirmed

The One Piece anime’s latest season is here, continuing the adventures Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew. But when can you catch the newest episode? Here’s the confirmed release date for One Piece Episode 1104.

One Piece Episode 1104 is set to broadcast in Japan on Saturday May 12. In the US, you can watch it on Crunchyroll on Friday May 11, due to time zone differences. That’s the subtitled version of the show, the dubbed versions will arrive later.

What Time Does One Piece Episode 1104 Release?

One Piece Episode 1104 airs at 9:30AM JST Saturday May 12 in Japan. Crunchyroll boasts that it simulcasts episodes so the episode should stream at these times:

ET – Sat, 11 May 2024 at 20:30 EDT

PT – Sat, 11 May 2024 at 17:30 PDT

UTC – Sun, 12 May 2024 at 00:30 UTC

BST – Sun, 12 May 2024 at 01:30 BST

CEST – Sun, 12 May 2024 at 02:30 CEST

JST – Sun, 12 May 2024 at 09:30 JST

AET – Sun, 12 May 2024 at 10:30 AEST

However, Crunchyroll doesn’t always broadcast episodes at the same time – they can arrive an hour or more after their Japanese airing, as confirmed by the One Piece Discord. So those times are the absolutely earliest you’ll be able to watch One Piece Episode 1104, but you may have to wait a little longer. Crunchyroll has yet to reveal the official schedule for this next episode.

The title, via Google Translate and Fuji TV, is “Desperate! Seraphim All-out Attack!”, part of the Egghead Island arc. The episodes are slightly behind the manga’s chapters, which is probably a good thing since chapter 1104 of the One Piece manga is called “Thank you, Daddy!”. It’s an innocent enough title in the context of that chapter, but the internet has forever ruined me.

So, the confirmed release date for One Piece Episode 1104 is May 12 in Japan, which will translate to May 11 in the US, some time in the evening.

Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and info on One Piece, including the total number of volumes so far, and everything we know about season 2 of the Netflix adaptation.

