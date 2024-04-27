When Will My Hero Academia’s Season 7 Dub Release?

With the subtitled version of My Hero Academia Season 7 set to premiere soon, you may be wondering when the English dub will release, so here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

When Will My Hero Academia’s Season 7 English Dub Release?

At the time of writing, the English dubbed episodes for My Hero Academia don’t have an official release date. However, it’s not too difficult to get a rough estimate of just when those episodes will hit.

The subtitled version of My Hero Academia premieres on Crunchyroll on May 4. Up until this point, the gap between subbed and dubbed versions of My Hero Academia has generally been between two weeks and a month. The recap episodes released earlier this month support that timeline, with there being a two week lag between the two versions. As such, that means the English dub of My Hero Academia Season 7 is likely to premiere between May 18 and June 1.

What Is MHA Season 7 About?

My Hero Academia Season 7 will begin with an adaptation of the manga’s “Star and Stripe” story arc. This arc is considered one of the darkest stories in the history of My Hero Academia, and features the arrival of the top American hero into Japan after the dire events of the previous season.

Once the “Star and Stripe” arc is concluded, Season 7 will then move into the shocking “U. A. Traitor” arc, before concluding with the beginning of the “Final War” story. “Final War” is notably the last arc of the manga, hinting that Season 7 will be the penultimate season of the hit anime series.

If you’re looking for more on the series, check our our explainer of what Invisible Girl really looks like. My Hero Academia is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more