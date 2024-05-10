My Hero Academia: Bakugo’s Death Explained

One of the most pivotal characters in My Hero Academia is Katsuki Bakugo, the best friend and occasional rival of the anime series’ protagonist Izuku Midoriya. Deep in the series, Bakugo faces a grim fate, with some fans debating if he dies. Here is the story behind Bakugo’s presumed death.

The My Hero Academia manga series, created by Kōhei Horikoshi, is much farther along than My Hero Academia Season 7’s start, with the Pro Heroes locked in a fierce battle against the series’ primary antagonist Tomura Shigaraki, the current All For One. This grueling fight includes Izuku and Bakugo, with the fate of Japan hanging in the balance as the combatants put who truly is the strongest My Hero Academia character to the test. Here is everything you need to know about Bakugo’s death, and if the character actually died during his fateful showdown with Tomura.

Bakugo’s Death in My Hero Academia Explained

Looking to further torment his arch-nemesis Izuku, Tomura decided to murder his best friend Bakugo and was annoyed when he realized Bakugo’s new Cluster technique stood the chance of actually injuring himself. When Bakugo came in close to deliver a mighty blow on Tomura, the villain punched a hole in Bakugo’s chest and ripped apart his heart, killing the young hero on the spot. However, the other Pro Heroes on the scene came together quickly with a desperate strategy to restore Bakugo to life.

The ninjutsu-oriented Pro Hero Edgeshot possessed an extensive amount of medical knowledge and a Quirk, or superpower, that allowed him to change his body’s size and shape elastically. Using this Quirk, Edgeshot entered Bakugo’s broken body and quickly began repairing the wounds that Tomura had inflicted on him. This included restoring and restarting Bakugo’s heavily damaged heart and lungs, with Bakugo reviving from his mortal wounds in Chapter 403.

In summary, Bakugo was indeed killed by Tomura, though only temporarily. Edgeshot’s selfless move, using his Quirk in a way that had never been seen before, effectively brought Bakugo back from his clinical death at a time when the Pro Heroes needed it the most as the fight against Tomura continues.

