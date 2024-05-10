Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, and Uraraka standing in wind
Image via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

My Hero Academia: Bakugo’s Death Explained

Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
|
Published: May 10, 2024 12:50 am

One of the most pivotal characters in My Hero Academia is Katsuki Bakugo, the best friend and occasional rival of the anime series’ protagonist Izuku Midoriya. Deep in the series, Bakugo faces a grim fate, with some fans debating if he dies. Here is the story behind Bakugo’s presumed death.

Recommended Videos

The My Hero Academia manga series, created by Kōhei Horikoshi, is much farther along than My Hero Academia Season 7’s start, with the Pro Heroes locked in a fierce battle against the series’ primary antagonist Tomura Shigaraki, the current All For One. This grueling fight includes Izuku and Bakugo, with the fate of Japan hanging in the balance as the combatants put who truly is the strongest My Hero Academia character to the test. Here is everything you need to know about Bakugo’s death, and if the character actually died during his fateful showdown with Tomura.

Bakugo’s Death in My Hero Academia Explained

Edgeshot revives Bakugo

Looking to further torment his arch-nemesis Izuku, Tomura decided to murder his best friend Bakugo and was annoyed when he realized Bakugo’s new Cluster technique stood the chance of actually injuring himself. When Bakugo came in close to deliver a mighty blow on Tomura, the villain punched a hole in Bakugo’s chest and ripped apart his heart, killing the young hero on the spot. However, the other Pro Heroes on the scene came together quickly with a desperate strategy to restore Bakugo to life.

The ninjutsu-oriented Pro Hero Edgeshot possessed an extensive amount of medical knowledge and a Quirk, or superpower, that allowed him to change his body’s size and shape elastically. Using this Quirk, Edgeshot entered Bakugo’s broken body and quickly began repairing the wounds that Tomura had inflicted on him. This included restoring and restarting Bakugo’s heavily damaged heart and lungs, with Bakugo reviving from his mortal wounds in Chapter 403.

In summary, Bakugo was indeed killed by Tomura, though only temporarily. Edgeshot’s selfless move, using his Quirk in a way that had never been seen before, effectively brought Bakugo back from his clinical death at a time when the Pro Heroes needed it the most as the fight against Tomura continues.

Post Tag:
My Hero Academia
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article May 9: Goku Day Explained
Goku rides his flying nimbus cloud
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
May 9: Goku Day Explained
Sam Stone Sam Stone May 10, 2024
Read Article One Piece Episode 1104 Release Date Confirmed
The One Piece Anime, with Monkey D. Luffy in the center, wearing his straw hat and a red costume, and other characters around him.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
One Piece Episode 1104 Release Date Confirmed
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 10, 2024
Read Article How Many Volumes Of One Piece Are There? Answered
One Piece cover spread
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How Many Volumes Of One Piece Are There? Answered
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article May 9: Goku Day Explained
Goku rides his flying nimbus cloud
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
May 9: Goku Day Explained
Sam Stone Sam Stone May 10, 2024
Read Article One Piece Episode 1104 Release Date Confirmed
The One Piece Anime, with Monkey D. Luffy in the center, wearing his straw hat and a red costume, and other characters around him.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
One Piece Episode 1104 Release Date Confirmed
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 10, 2024
Read Article How Many Volumes Of One Piece Are There? Answered
One Piece cover spread
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How Many Volumes Of One Piece Are There? Answered
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 10, 2024
Author
Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.