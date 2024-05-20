blue lock
Blue Lock Chapter 263 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Zhiqing Wan
Published: May 20, 2024

The Blue Lock manga is currently in the most hyped match of its current arc, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be ending anytime soon. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 263 is expected to release.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 263 Release?

We’ll start with the good news as usual. Blue Lock chapter 263 should be released as per its usual weekly schedule as it doesn’t seem like the series is going on a break. This means that the Japanese release should be available on May 28, at around 7 a.m. Eastern Time.

Do note that this is only for the Japanese release, and English translations are usually released a day or two later. So if you’re holding out for that, you can expect the English translations to be available on May 29 as a rough estimate. There’s a chance that they could be made available a day earlier, but it’s hard to determine.

We’ve included a few timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the Japanese chapter will be out in your local times:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastMay 28, 7 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastMay 28, 4 a.m. ET
EuropeMay 28, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaMay 29, 1 a.m. AST
JapanMay 29, 12 a.m. JST

Keep in mind that leaks should start appearing a day or so earlier, so be careful to avoid them as we get closer to the date.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The Blue Lock manga is available to read legally on most of the big comic book and manga platforms. This includes platforms like Crunchyroll, Manga Plus, ComiXology, and VIZ.

In chapter 262, we didn’t get much in the way of match progression. Instead, it focused largely on Kaiser’s internal monologue and his struggles after getting the ball stolen from him. He also reflected on Isagi telling him that the team was no longer his, and wondered if he would be able to evolve and become a better version of himself.

It’s also worth noting that Kaiser was quick to shut Ness down, calling him a mutt when Ness tried to offer support and encouragement. Kaiser still sees his teammates as tools, which does throw into question whether he’ll actually be able to evolve in this match.

Blue Lock
Blue Lock Chapter 262 Recap & Spoilers
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Blue Lock Chapter 262 Recap & Spoilers
Zhiqing Wan May 20, 2024
Chainsaw Man Chapter 166 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Chainsaw Man Chapter 166 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Zhiqing Wan May 20, 2024
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 2 Recap & Spoilers
Sabito attacks a demon in Demon Slayer
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 2 Recap & Spoilers
Jesse Lab May 19, 2024
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].