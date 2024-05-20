Blue Lock Chapter 263 Release Date & Time Confirmed

The Blue Lock manga is currently in the most hyped match of its current arc, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be ending anytime soon. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 263 is expected to release.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 263 Release?

We’ll start with the good news as usual. Blue Lock chapter 263 should be released as per its usual weekly schedule as it doesn’t seem like the series is going on a break. This means that the Japanese release should be available on May 28, at around 7 a.m. Eastern Time.

Do note that this is only for the Japanese release, and English translations are usually released a day or two later. So if you’re holding out for that, you can expect the English translations to be available on May 29 as a rough estimate. There’s a chance that they could be made available a day earlier, but it’s hard to determine.

We’ve included a few timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the Japanese chapter will be out in your local times:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast May 28, 7 a.m. ET USA – West Coast May 28, 4 a.m. ET Europe May 28, 5 p.m. CET Australia May 29, 1 a.m. AST Japan May 29, 12 a.m. JST

Keep in mind that leaks should start appearing a day or so earlier, so be careful to avoid them as we get closer to the date.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The Blue Lock manga is available to read legally on most of the big comic book and manga platforms. This includes platforms like Crunchyroll, Manga Plus, ComiXology, and VIZ.

In chapter 262, we didn’t get much in the way of match progression. Instead, it focused largely on Kaiser’s internal monologue and his struggles after getting the ball stolen from him. He also reflected on Isagi telling him that the team was no longer his, and wondered if he would be able to evolve and become a better version of himself.

It’s also worth noting that Kaiser was quick to shut Ness down, calling him a mutt when Ness tried to offer support and encouragement. Kaiser still sees his teammates as tools, which does throw into question whether he’ll actually be able to evolve in this match.

