Blue Lock Chapter 262 Recap & Spoilers

Blue Lock is currently in the final phase of the Neo-Egoist League arc, and things are definitely heating up as Kaiser approaches his potential awakening. Here’s a full recap of Blue Lock chapter 262, spoilers included.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 262?

In terms of match progression between Bastard Munchen and PxG, not much has happened in Blue Lock chapter 262. A lot of the chapter was centered around Kaiser’s internal monologue, but it does set up a very interesting potential goal in 263.

The chapter begins with some internal monologue from Isagi, who realizes that he is on the verge of taking Bastard Munchen away from Kaiser and having the team under his control. He tells us that by hurling abuse and insults at Kaiser, his moves will become predictable as Kaiser will become hyper-fixated on taking Isagi down. Isagi will then be able to read and counter his moves, and score his own goal.

At the same time, Ness also tries to remind Kaiser that he’s already proven himself over the course of many other matches before this one, and there’s no need to make any reckless plays. Ness advises him to bide his time and wait for the right opportunity for them to use his new weapon, the Magnus Kaiser Impact. However, Kaiser brushes him off and calls him a mutt. He says that if they lose this match in front of the whole world, he’ll lose the offer from Real Madrid.

Kaiser’s Potential Awakening

While going through his internal monologue, Kaiser also realizes that he is now fighting for his life in Blue Lock. He’s afraid of losing everything he’s worked for, and he realizes that he’s only been picking on opponents he could beat, thus staying within his comfort zone.

As he thinks through this, Kaiser also realizes that this isn’t what he wants for himself. He states that he needs to strip everything away — everything that has made him “human” — in order to reach his true potential. In a callback to Ego’s original speech at the start of the series, Kaiser seems primed to go back to zero. Only then can he turn that zero into one, thus completing his awakening, and potentially making a huge come back in chapter 263.

And that’s everything you need to know about what happened in Blue Lock chapter 262.

