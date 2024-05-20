Chainsaw Man Chapter 166 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Chainsaw Man is up there as one of the most popular manga series around, especially since it’s gotten a stellar anime adaptation. Here’s everything you need to know about when Chainsaw Man chapter 166 will be releasing.

Recommended Videos

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 166 Release?

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 is expected to release on May 22, 12 a.m. Japan time. This means that if you’re living in North America, you can probably expect the chapter to drop at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time, on May 21.

We’ve included a few different timezones down below to give you a better idea of when you can expect it to release locally.

Timezone Release Time USA – East Coast May 21, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast May 21, 8 a.m. PT Europe May 21, 5 p.m. CET Australia May 22, 1 a.m. AST Japan May 22, 12 a.m. JST

And there you have it. Hopefully that helps in letting you know when you can expect to read the next chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga.

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

Just like most other ongoing manga series, Chainsaw Man will be available on the usual channels like Manga Plus, VIZ Media, as well as the Shonen Jump application. Do note, however, that you will need to pay a susbcription fee in order to access all of the chapters.

You can expect the chapters to drop on these platforms on time each week.

While it’s not clear just when the series will end, it does feel like we could potentially see a conclusion to the story in 2024. With chapter 166, we’ll see the return of Denji into regular society, as Katana Man and Asa try to decide on their next move before moving on with the story.

And that’s everything you need to know about when Chainsaw Man chapter 166 will be releasing.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more