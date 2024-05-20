Image Source: Crunchyroll
Chainsaw Man Chapter 166 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Chainsaw Man is up there as one of the most popular manga series around, especially since it’s gotten a stellar anime adaptation. Here’s everything you need to know about when Chainsaw Man chapter 166 will be releasing.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 166 Release?

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 is expected to release on May 22, 12 a.m. Japan time. This means that if you’re living in North America, you can probably expect the chapter to drop at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time, on May 21.

We’ve included a few different timezones down below to give you a better idea of when you can expect it to release locally.

TimezoneRelease Time
USA – East CoastMay 21, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastMay 21, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeMay 21, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaMay 22, 1 a.m. AST
JapanMay 22, 12 a.m. JST

And there you have it. Hopefully that helps in letting you know when you can expect to read the next chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga.

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

Just like most other ongoing manga series, Chainsaw Man will be available on the usual channels like Manga Plus, VIZ Media, as well as the Shonen Jump application. Do note, however, that you will need to pay a susbcription fee in order to access all of the chapters.

You can expect the chapters to drop on these platforms on time each week.

While it’s not clear just when the series will end, it does feel like we could potentially see a conclusion to the story in 2024. With chapter 166, we’ll see the return of Denji into regular society, as Katana Man and Asa try to decide on their next move before moving on with the story.

And that’s everything you need to know about when Chainsaw Man chapter 166 will be releasing.

