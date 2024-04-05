Is Chainsaw Man Over?

Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest anime hits from recent years, and before that, it was already an extremely successful manga. Naturally, this has new fans and old fans wondering, how much is left of Chainsaw Man, and is it over already. Well, you can all relax.

Recommended Videos

Is the Chainsaw Man Manga Over?

Image via Crunchyroll

No, Chainsaw Man is still in full swing both in manga and anime form. While part one of Chainsaw Man ended many years ago, the manga has been back and so far there have been over 60 new chapters and no signs of slowing down.

The Chainsaw Man manga typically varies between weekly and bi-weekly releases, but it is most definitely still thriving. As for the anime, this isn’t over either, but we are in an intermission stage between releases. Season 1 of the anime finished quite a while ago and the next piece of Chainsaw Man content will be a film covering the Bomb Devil Arc. This is expected sometime in 2024, so be on the lookout for more info regarding that in the coming months.

There is a lot more of the manga to adapt and with the massive success that was Season 1 of the anime, we don’t expect things to stop after the film. You can safely expect to get more content out of the series, and there’s potential for a lot with the manga still ongoing. That being said, anime production is always fluid so it’s too early to tell what is in store for Chainsaw Man’s on-screen offerings.

As of right now, the author Tatsuki Fujimoto has not shared any news regarding an end to the manga, so we don’t expect that to happen anytime too soon. That means for now you can relax, enjoying everything this incredible series has to offer for the foreseeable future.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more