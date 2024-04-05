Category:
Anime & Manga

Is Chainsaw Man Over?

Already?
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 09:28 pm
Power and Denji in Chainsaw Man
Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest anime hits from recent years, and before that, it was already an extremely successful manga. Naturally, this has new fans and old fans wondering, how much is left of Chainsaw Man, and is it over already. Well, you can all relax.

Recommended Videos

Is the Chainsaw Man Manga Over?

Chainsaw Man Is the Bleak and Logical Evolution of Shonen Action - nihilistic dark anime in a miserable world for Denji
Image via Crunchyroll

No, Chainsaw Man is still in full swing both in manga and anime form. While part one of Chainsaw Man ended many years ago, the manga has been back and so far there have been over 60 new chapters and no signs of slowing down.

The Chainsaw Man manga typically varies between weekly and bi-weekly releases, but it is most definitely still thriving. As for the anime, this isn’t over either, but we are in an intermission stage between releases. Season 1 of the anime finished quite a while ago and the next piece of Chainsaw Man content will be a film covering the Bomb Devil Arc. This is expected sometime in 2024, so be on the lookout for more info regarding that in the coming months.

There is a lot more of the manga to adapt and with the massive success that was Season 1 of the anime, we don’t expect things to stop after the film. You can safely expect to get more content out of the series, and there’s potential for a lot with the manga still ongoing. That being said, anime production is always fluid so it’s too early to tell what is in store for Chainsaw Man’s on-screen offerings.

As of right now, the author Tatsuki Fujimoto has not shared any news regarding an end to the manga, so we don’t expect that to happen anytime too soon. That means for now you can relax, enjoying everything this incredible series has to offer for the foreseeable future.

Post Tag:
Chainsaw Man
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 419 Recap & Spoilers
Shigaraki My Hero Academia
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 419 Recap & Spoilers
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 256 Recap & Spoilers
Yuji Black Flash
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 256 Recap & Spoilers
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Best Websites to Read Manhwa
webtoon apps
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Best Websites to Read Manhwa
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 419 Recap & Spoilers
Shigaraki My Hero Academia
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 419 Recap & Spoilers
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 256 Recap & Spoilers
Yuji Black Flash
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 256 Recap & Spoilers
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Best Websites to Read Manhwa
webtoon apps
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Best Websites to Read Manhwa
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 4, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]