Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 Episode Release Dates & Time

After an extended break the show is finally coming back.
Published: Jul 8, 2024 11:33 pm

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World is finally back with a second season joining the 2024 Summer anime schedule. So you don’t miss the adventure, here’s a look at the episode release dates and times for all of Season 2.

When Does Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 Release?

Our Last Crusade or the Start of a New World poster keyart for Season 2
Image via Crunchyroll

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 will premiere on July 10, 2024. The series will then continue weekly with new episodes arriving each Wednesday. 

Season 1 of the series had a total of 12 episodes, so it is expected that Season 2 will also have the same amount. Here’s a look at what dates each of these upcoming episodes will arrive.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1July 10
Episode 2July 17
Episode 3July 24
Episode 4July 31
Episode 5Aug. 7
Episode 6Aug. 14
Episode 7Aug. 21
Episode 8Aug. 28
Episode 9Sept. 4
Episode 10Sept. 11
Episode 11Sept. 18
Episode 12Sept. 25

Should any of the release dates, or the number of episodes in the season change, this article will be updated to ensure it is correct. Feel free to check back regularly to see if anything has changed.

What Time Do New Episodes of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 Release?

Episodes from Season 2 of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World will first air in Japan at 1:30 am JST on Thursdays. This means you can expect them to arrive on Crunchyroll sometime on Wednesday mornings in the United States. 

Crunchyroll has yet to share the exact time for episodes to drop on the streaming service, but once we know for sure this article will be updated to reflect that info.

If you need a refresher before Season 2 arrives, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 1 is available to stream in full on Crunchyroll now.

