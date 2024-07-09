Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 Episode Release Dates & Time

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World is finally back with a second season joining the 2024 Summer anime schedule. So you don’t miss the adventure, here’s a look at the episode release dates and times for all of Season 2.

When Does Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 Release?

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 will premiere on July 10, 2024. The series will then continue weekly with new episodes arriving each Wednesday.

Season 1 of the series had a total of 12 episodes, so it is expected that Season 2 will also have the same amount. Here’s a look at what dates each of these upcoming episodes will arrive.

Episode Date Episode 1 July 10 Episode 2 July 17 Episode 3 July 24 Episode 4 July 31 Episode 5 Aug. 7 Episode 6 Aug. 14 Episode 7 Aug. 21 Episode 8 Aug. 28 Episode 9 Sept. 4 Episode 10 Sept. 11 Episode 11 Sept. 18 Episode 12 Sept. 25

Should any of the release dates, or the number of episodes in the season change, this article will be updated to ensure it is correct. Feel free to check back regularly to see if anything has changed.

What Time Do New Episodes of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 Release?

Episodes from Season 2 of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World will first air in Japan at 1:30 am JST on Thursdays. This means you can expect them to arrive on Crunchyroll sometime on Wednesday mornings in the United States.

Crunchyroll has yet to share the exact time for episodes to drop on the streaming service, but once we know for sure this article will be updated to reflect that info.

If you need a refresher before Season 2 arrives, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 1 is available to stream in full on Crunchyroll now.

