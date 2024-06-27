My Deer Friend Nokotan anime poster
Image via Wit Studio
Category:
Anime & Manga

Every Anime Series Airing in the Summer of 2024

There's something for everybody.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 09:39 pm

Anime fans have had a great 2024 so far, but with the summer season around the corner, there’s more to come. Whether you’re already in the loop, or trying to find out what is on the way, here is the full summer anime list for 2024.

Recommended Videos

Every Anime Set for the Summer of 2024

There are a lot of new and returning series for summer 2024 including Oshi No Ko, Monogatari, and Suicide Squad ISEKAI. So you can schedule your viewing for the coming months, here’s a look at all of the shows confirmed for the season so far.

Anime Debuting June 27

Joker weilding two knives in Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Screenshot via Wit Studio

Anime Debuting July 1

Shy Season 2 promotional artwork
Image via Eight Bit
  • Shy (Season 2)
  • The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible

Anime Debuting July 2

My Wife has no emotion anime screenshot
Image via Crunchyroll
  • My Wife Has No Emotion
  • Tasuketsu -Fate of the Majority

Anime Debuting July 3

Oshi no Ko Season 2 keyart
Image via Doga Kobo
  • Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
  • Oshi No Ko (Season 2)
  • The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human

Anime Debuting July 4

Touka Mimori stopping monster with his spells in Failure Frame
Screenshot via Seven Arcs

Anime Debuting July 5

Nier: Automata Anime Second Season Teaser Trailer
Screenshot via Studio A-1 Pictures
  • 2.5 Dimensional Seduction
  • Dungeon People
  • Grendizer U
  • NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Part 2
  • Quality Assurance in Another World
  • Senpai is an Otokonoko

Anime Debuting July 6

MOnogatari Series Off and Monster Keyart
Image via Crunchyroll
  • A Nobody’s Way Up to an Exploration Hero LV
  • Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez (Season 2)
  • Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools
  • Harimaware! Koinu (Season 2)
  • Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season
  • Plus-Sized Elf
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
  • Shosimin: How to Become Ordinary
  • The Elusive Samurai

Anime Debuting July 7

Image of the Fairy Tail guild prepping for a quest in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest
Image via J.C. Staff
  • A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring
  • Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
  • Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc
  • My Deer Friend Nokotan
  • Narenare -Cheer for You!
  • Tower of God: Return of the Prince (Season 2)
  • VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream
  • Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Anime Debuting July 8

Mayonaka Punch YouTubers from poster artowork
Image via P.A. Works

Anime Debuting July 9

No Longer Allowed in Another World
Image via Atelier Pontdarc
  • No Longer Allowed In Another World
  • The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies

Anime Debuting July 10

Our Last Crusade or the start of a new world
Image via Studio Palette
  • Love Is Indivisible by Twins
  • Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (Season 2)

Anime Debuting July 12

Bye, Bye Earth anime poster artwork
Image via Studio LIDEN FILMS
  • Bye Bye, Earth

Anime Debuting July 13

Why Does Nobody remember me in this world
Image via Crunchyroll
  • ATRI -My Dear Moments
  • Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World?

Anime Debuting July 14

Image via ILCA
  • Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
  • Yamishibai (Season 13)

Anime Debuting July 17

Sengoku Youko Season 2 artwork
Image via White Fox
  • Sengoku Youko Part 2

Anime Debuting August 7

Delico's Nursery artwork
Image via Yoko Ito
  • Delico’s Nursery

Anime Debuting August 29

Terminator Zero anime preview shot of mech
Image via Production I.G
  • Terminator ZERO

This is all of the projects announced and scheduled so far, but there could be more joining the mix as the season progresses. Once more shows have been announced this article will be updated so make sure to check back and stay in the loop.

Post Tag:
Anime
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]