Every Anime Series Airing in the Summer of 2024

Anime fans have had a great 2024 so far, but with the summer season around the corner, there’s more to come. Whether you’re already in the loop, or trying to find out what is on the way, here is the full summer anime list for 2024.
Every Anime Set for the Summer of 2024
There are a lot of new and returning series for summer 2024 including Oshi No Ko, Monogatari, and Suicide Squad ISEKAI. So you can schedule your viewing for the coming months, here’s a look at all of the shows confirmed for the season so far.
Anime Debuting June 27
Anime Debuting July 1
- Shy (Season 2)
- The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible
Anime Debuting July 2
- My Wife Has No Emotion
- Tasuketsu -Fate of the Majority
Anime Debuting July 3
- Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
- Oshi No Ko (Season 2)
- The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human
Anime Debuting July 4
- Days with My Stepsister
- Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells
- Giji Harem
- I Parry Everything
- Ramen Akaneko
- The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses (Season 2)
- Twilight Out of Focus
Anime Debuting July 5
- 2.5 Dimensional Seduction
- Dungeon People
- Grendizer U
- NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Part 2
- Quality Assurance in Another World
- Senpai is an Otokonoko
Anime Debuting July 6
- A Nobody’s Way Up to an Exploration Hero LV
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez (Season 2)
- Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools
- Harimaware! Koinu (Season 2)
- Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season
- Plus-Sized Elf
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Shosimin: How to Become Ordinary
- The Elusive Samurai
Anime Debuting July 7
- A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring
- Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
- Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Narenare -Cheer for You!
- Tower of God: Return of the Prince (Season 2)
- VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream
- Wistoria: Wand and Sword
Anime Debuting July 8
Anime Debuting July 9
- No Longer Allowed In Another World
- The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies
Anime Debuting July 10
- Love Is Indivisible by Twins
- Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (Season 2)
Anime Debuting July 12
- Bye Bye, Earth
Anime Debuting July 13
- ATRI -My Dear Moments
- Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World?
Anime Debuting July 14
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Yamishibai (Season 13)
Anime Debuting July 17
- Sengoku Youko Part 2
Anime Debuting August 7
- Delico’s Nursery
Anime Debuting August 29
- Terminator ZERO
This is all of the projects announced and scheduled so far, but there could be more joining the mix as the season progresses. Once more shows have been announced this article will be updated so make sure to check back and stay in the loop.
