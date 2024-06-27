Every Anime Series Airing in the Summer of 2024

Anime fans have had a great 2024 so far, but with the summer season around the corner, there’s more to come. Whether you’re already in the loop, or trying to find out what is on the way, here is the full summer anime list for 2024.

Every Anime Set for the Summer of 2024

There are a lot of new and returning series for summer 2024 including Oshi No Ko, Monogatari, and Suicide Squad ISEKAI. So you can schedule your viewing for the coming months, here’s a look at all of the shows confirmed for the season so far.

Anime Debuting June 27

Anime Debuting July 1

Shy (Season 2)

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible

Anime Debuting July 2

My Wife Has No Emotion

Tasuketsu -Fate of the Majority

Anime Debuting July 3

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Oshi No Ko (Season 2)

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human

Anime Debuting July 4

Days with My Stepsister

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells

Giji Harem

I Parry Everything

Ramen Akaneko

The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses (Season 2)

Twilight Out of Focus

Anime Debuting July 5

2.5 Dimensional Seduction

Dungeon People

Grendizer U

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Part 2

Quality Assurance in Another World

Senpai is an Otokonoko

Anime Debuting July 6

A Nobody’s Way Up to an Exploration Hero LV

Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez (Season 2)

Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools

Harimaware! Koinu (Season 2)

Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season

Plus-Sized Elf

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Shosimin: How to Become Ordinary

The Elusive Samurai

Anime Debuting July 7

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Narenare -Cheer for You!

Tower of God: Return of the Prince (Season 2)

VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream

Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Anime Debuting July 8

Anime Debuting July 9

No Longer Allowed In Another World

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies

Anime Debuting July 10

Love Is Indivisible by Twins

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (Season 2)

Anime Debuting July 12

Bye Bye, Earth

Anime Debuting July 13

ATRI -My Dear Moments

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World?

Anime Debuting July 14

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Yamishibai (Season 13)

Anime Debuting July 17

Sengoku Youko Part 2

Anime Debuting August 7

Delico’s Nursery

Anime Debuting August 29

Terminator ZERO

This is all of the projects announced and scheduled so far, but there could be more joining the mix as the season progresses. Once more shows have been announced this article will be updated so make sure to check back and stay in the loop.

