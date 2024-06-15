Suicide Squad Isekai: Release Date, Episode Count, Cast & More

As one of the most anticipated anime of the summer season, Suicide Squad Isekai is preparing for its worldwide launch in just a few short weeks. Here’s everything you need to know about the series before it premieres.

What Is Suicide Squad Isekai About?

For those unfamiliar with the Suicide Squad, in the DC Universe, they’re a team of convicts that work for Amanda Waller on covert government missions. The convicts are almost always famous DC villains and usually have little say in whether or not they want to work for “The Wall.” Each squad member has a bomb implanted in their neck, and if they step out of line or fail in their mission, Waller detonates the bomb. In exchange for completing missions, Waller will reduce the Squad’s prison sentence terms and even allow them to go free, though given that this is a shady government program, there is no real freedom from the Squad other than dying.

In Suicide Squad Isekai, the Squad consists of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, King Shark, and Clayface. Waller tasks them with entering a gate to find out what’s on the other side, only to realize that it’s a fantasy world with dragons, magic, and kingdoms. After going on a bit of a rampage, the Squad is captured and realizes they only have 72 hours to return before the bombs implanted in them explode due to not checking in with Waller.

Desperate to make it back, the Squad approaches the queen who imprisoned them and strikes a deal — if the Squad can defeat the Imperial Army attacking them, then the queen will grant them their freedom and allow them to return home.

Who Is Making Suicide Squad Isekai?

Suicide Squad Isekai comes from Wit Studio, who most anime fans will probably know from titles like the early seasons of Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, and Spy x Family. The series is directed by Eri Osada, who worked on the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, but more notably, the series is written by Tappei Nagatsuki. Nagatsuki is the writer of the Re:Zero series and the creator of 2021’s critically acclaimed Vivy: Flourite Eye’s Song. With such a talented writer on board, it’ll be interesting to see how they adapt an incredibly violent Western property into the Isekai genre.

When Does Suicide Squad Isekai Release?

Suicide Squad Isekai is actually going to be one of the first summer anime released for the season, depending on where you live. If you live in the United States, Suicide Squad Isekai will premiere with its first three episodes on June 27, 2024, with new episodes coming out every week. For those who live in Japan, the series will premiere on July 6, 2024, with new episodes also premiering every week.

Where Does Suicide Squad Isekai Stream?

If you live in the United States, Suicide Squad Isekai is set to stream on both Max and Hulu. No time has been confirmed for when each new episode will be made available to stream on each platform, though one would assume that both Max and Hulu will try to sync up their release schedules for the sake of consistency.

How Many Episodes Of Suicide Squad Isekai Will There Be?

Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio have announced that the series will run for ten episodes. With that in mind, the US release date for each episode is as follows:

Episodes 1-3: June 27

Episode 4: July 4

Episode 5: July 11

Episode 6: July 18

Episode 7: July 24

Episode 8: August 1

Episode 9: August 8

Episode 10: August 15

Is There A Dub For Suicide Squad Isekai?

As of this writing, no English dub has been confirmed for Suicide Squad Isekai. This is somewhat surprising, given that this is a Western property that will not only be released early in the West but from a company that usually produces English dubs before the Japanese dubs are made, such as with DC’s last major foray into anime, Batman Ninja. I say it’s pretty likely we will see a dub for the series sooner rather than later. If and when a dub is announced, we will be sure to provide a detailed look at all of the English dub cast members and if a potential famous wrestler will be appearing to voice a certain peace-loving character.

And that’s everything you need to know about Suicide Squad Isekai!

