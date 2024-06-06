Task Force X is getting its own anime. Suicide Squad ISEKAI is going to start airing in July, but before that happens, it’s important to get familiar with the actors who playing the iconic DC villains. Here are all the major actors and the voice cast for Suicide Squad ISEKAI.

All Major Actors & Voice Cast for Suicide Squad ISEKAI

Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn has become the face of the Suicide Squad in recent years thanks to her time in the DCEU, and Wit Studio is enlisting the help of an up-and-comer to help bring her to life in Suicide Squad ISEKAI. Anna Nagase has appeared in various anime over the last few years, with one of her more notable roles being Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen. She is also the voice of Chixia in the gacha game Wuthering Waves.

Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker

Takehito Koyasu has a very distinct voice, one that will help Peacemaker, the hero John Cena made famous, transition from live-action to animation. Koyasu is best known for voicing characters such as Zeke Yeager in Attack on Titan and Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen. In 2023, he appeared as the elf Kraft in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot

While not having as many credits as some of the other names on this list, Reigo Yamaguchi is still a worthy addition to the cast of Suicide Squad ISEKAI. His roles include Boh in Undead Unluck, Kohan Yamanaka in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and Akashi in Dr. Stone.

Subaru Kimura as King Shark

King Shark is a difficult character to pull off – just ask Sylvester Stallone – but Subaru Kimura will give it his all. Best known for voicing Todo Aoi in Jujutsu Kaisen, Kimura has a big 2024 ahead of him, nabbing roles in Demon Slayer Season 4 and Blue Lock: Episode Nagi in addition to Suicide Squad ISEKAI.

Jun Fukuyama as Clayface

Another Demon Slayer veteran, Jun Fukuyama joins the cast of the Suicide Squad anime as Clayface. His other notable credits include Persona 5 Tactica, The Seven Deadly Sins, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and Fire Emblem Engage.

Additional Suicide Squad ISEKAI Cast Memebers

The members of Task Force X won’t be the only notable DC characters to appear in Suicide Squad ISEKAI. Here are some of the other members of the cast and the characters they will play:

Yuichiro Umehara as Joker

Kujira as Amanda Waller

Chika Anzai as Katana

Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag

Mamiko Noto as Aldora

Reina Ueda as Fione

Jun Fukushima as Cecil

And those are all the major actors and voice cast for Suicide Squad ISEKAI.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI starts airing in July.

