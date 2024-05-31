Blue Lock Episode Nagi Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot & More

2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Blue Lock. Not only are we getting season 2 of the anime series, we’re also getting the Blue Lock Episode Nagi movie. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

Let’s start with the exciting news first. Blue Lock Episode Nagi will be coming to theaters in North America on June 28, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony. It’ll also be coming to other international regions like Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa at a later date. The movie has already premiered in Japan.

You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

Blue Lock Episode Nagi Plot and Story

As for the story of Episode Nagi itself, as the name suggests, the movie will be centered around Nagi Seishiro. He was introduced in Blue Lock as the genius striker of Team V in the first selection, and served as the first real major hurdle that Team Z had to face off against.

Blue Lock Episode Nagi will go over Nagi’s origin story of how he met Reo Mikage and got into soccer. It’ll also show us his life in Blue Lock when he first joined Team V, his run-ins with Isagi, and how he’s evolved since then. Considering that Nagi is easily one of the most popular characters in the series, it should be interesting to see things from his perspective.

Japanese Voice Cast

The voice cast will largely remain the same, as many actors from the Blue Lock anime series are reprising their roles in the movie. Here’s the Japanese voice cast for the major players:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Nagi Seishiro

Yuma Uchida as Reo Mikage

Kazayuko Okitsu as Zantetsu Tsurugi

Kauki Ura as Yoichi Isagi

Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira

Yuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami

Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri

Koki Uchiyama as Rin Itoshi

Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego

Subaru Kimura as Ryo Nameoka

And that’s everything you need to know about Blue Lock Episode Nagi for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and info on the series, including our chapter 263 recap.

