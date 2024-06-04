Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode Release Dates & Time

Prime Video is set to bring comic fans the gateway to anime they’ve all been waiting for with Suicide Squad ISEKAI later this year. Mixing iconic DC characters with Wit Studio’s incredible animation style, here’s what we know about when it will arrive.

When Does Suicide Squad ISEKAI Release?

Screenshot via Wit Studio

Suicide Squad ISEKAI will air in July of 2024. Right now there is no exact release date for the DC anime, but when this information is made available this article will be updated to keep you in the loop.

It is unclear right now whether the show will be weekly, or released all at once since Amazon has chosen to use both release formats in the past. Either way, the release time should remain the same. It seems more likely that the show will be released weekly, but we suggest waiting for official confirmation before getting your hopes up.

If Suicide Squad ISEKAI releases weekly then this article will be updated with a table showcasing the dates for each episode so be sure to check back in the future.

What Time Do Episodes of Suicide Squad ISEKAI release?

Typically Prime Video releases new episodes of its shows at 8 am CT so we expect that when Suicide Squad ISEKAI gets here it will be the same. The good news is that this means you can kick off your day with some Suicide Squad anime action.

Once we have more details this article will be updated, however, for now, you can relax knowing that the show will be here in a little over a month.

In the meantime, you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to Suicide Squad action. The Suicide Squad is available to check out on HBO Max right now, but if you’d rather stick to anime then Go, Go, Loser Ranger! is an anime worth checking out in the meantime.

