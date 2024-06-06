Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 263 Release Date & Time

Jujutsu Kaisen is bringing peak fiction back to fans each week and things aren’t looking to slow down anytime soon. With the biggest battle in the manga’s history going down now’s the time to be reading Jujutsu Kaisen. So you don’t miss out, here’s exactly when Chapter 263 will arrive.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 Release?

Image via Viz Media

According to early leaks from an upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 will arrive on June 30, 2024, at 7 am PT. This is allegedly due to writer Gege Akutami falling ill resulting in the popular manga series going on break for two weeks.

Chapter 263 of Jujutsu Kaisen will be available to read for free on the official Viz Media website when it arrives later in the month. Alongside this new chapter, the other two most recent releases can also be enjoyed for free, but if you want to go back into the story you will need a subscription to do so. Leaks for Chapter 263 are expected to begin surfacing online in the days prior to its official release, so be cautious around that time if you want to avoid them.

As the battle between Yuta and Sukuna rages on and continues to climax, naturally fans are desperate for more Jujutsu Kaisen. That means now is the perfect time to go back and enjoy the story so far. You can purchase up to Volume 22 of Jujutsu Kaisen physically in English from Amazon and other book retailers right now. But for every chapter after that Viz Media is going to be your best bet.

Of course, you can always go back and watch the anime with both seasons, and the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is available now on Crunchyroll and Netflix in some regions. This will be a great way to kill time while we all wait out the break until Jujutsu Kaisen returns.

