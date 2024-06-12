When Does the Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Anime Release?

Another game adaption is one the way, this time taking things into the anime realm. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is the next hit game to jump into anime. So you don’t miss out, here is when the show will be released.

Recommended Videos

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin’s anime will be arriving on July 6, 2024. Episodes of the series will be released weekly airing first on TV Tokyo. At the time of publishing it isn’t clear exactly where the show’s streaming home will be, however, once we know that information this article will be updated to reflect the news.

The first trailer for Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin was shared in late May alongside a synopsis for the show. The show will follow spoiled harvest goddess Sakuna after she is banished from her celestial home and sent to an island that demons have overrun.

On this terrifying island, Sakuna will need to channel her roots and harness the powers of her parents the warrior god and harvest goddess in order to survive and cleanse the land of the demonic threat. If you’ve played the game then this story should feel extremely familiar.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin first launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC back in November 2020. While it took some time to catch on, the game has seen incredible reviews boasting an 80 percent Metacritic score at the time of writing.

Hopefully, the anime series can capture the same magic that this game created and receive similarly great reviews. The series is in great hands with production from P.A. Works and voicing talent including Naomi Ozora, Takashi Narumi, Rika Kinugawa, and Ryota Yano.

Don’t miss out on Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin when it kicks off the Summer season of anime in July.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy