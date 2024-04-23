Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells Release Date

Isekai fans are in for a real treat this year when Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells finally gets its own anime. So you don’t miss out on this fantasy hit, here is a look at when it’s set to release.

When does Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells Release?

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells is set to arrive in Japan this July. Right now there is no exact release date for the series, but you can expect it to air before the month is done.

The release timeframe for this series was announced on April 23, 2023. Alongside it came not just a new trailer for the show, but also a list of the voice-acting talent who will be lending their skills to the series. Among them are the following:

Ryota Suzuki as Touka Mimori

Saki Miyashita as Seras Ashlaine

Ayami Tsukui as Piggymaru

Ami Koshimizu as Vicius

Failure Frame tells the story of Touka Mimori as he and his classmates are summoned into a new world by a Goddess looking for new heroes. With a lack of skills, Mimori is exiled to a dungeon where he is forced to climb his way back to the surface or remain there forever.

This anime is based on the light novel series of the same name by author Kaoru Shinozaki. If you’re into dark fantasy Isekai then this is definitely a series worth checking out, and if you don’t want to wait until the anime gets here in July you can purchase all 11 volumes now.

Once we have an exact release date for Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everyone with Low-Level Spells, this article will be updated to reflect that new information.

