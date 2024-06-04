Mayonaka Punch Episode Release Dates & Time

Mayonaka Punch is an exciting new anime series heading to screens during the 2024 Summer anime season. The show stars Masaki, a budding YouTuber who is out for revenge. So you don’t miss out on the fight to 1 million subscribers here’s exactly when Mayonaka Punch will be released.

Recommended Videos

When Does Mayonaka Punch Release?

Screenshot via P.A. Works

Mayonaka Punch will premiere on July 8, 2024. Episodes of the anime-original series are expected to arrive weekly, however, no count has been revealed yet. Speculation suggests we will get around 12 episodes, but once a number is confirmed this article will be updated to reflect that. In the meantime, the important date to note down is July 8.

Similarly, once we know an episode count we will add a table with release dates for each episode to this article so make sure to check back in the future to stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of Mayonaka Punch Release?

Episodes of Mayonaka Punch will air on TV in Japan at 10:30 pm JST, which means you can expect them to arrive on streaming services in the West sometime around 9 am CT. Right now it isn’t clear what streaming service the show will wind up airing on, but that could be a factor on how long the delay between airing is.

Once we know what streaming service has purchased the distribution rights to this series it should give us a clearer idea of what time it will be made available on streaming, but we don’t expect it to be too long after airing in Japan.

Details regarding the release of Mayonaka Punch are still scarce, but as we approach July you can expect more announcements to be made. Once more information becomes available this article will be updated to reflect the new information.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy