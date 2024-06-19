My Deer Friend Nokotan Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

The wacky hit comedy manga My Deer Friend Nokotan is getting an anime adaptation and its release is right around the corner. For those who want to know more, here is everything we know about the series.

What is My Deer Friend Nokotan?

My Deer Friend Nokotan centers around Torako Koshi an ex-Yankee delinquent turned model student beauty and the last thing she wants is for her past to be revealed. Things change when she saves a deer-girl, named Shikanokio, from some power lines. She’s a new transfer student and she knows Torako’s secret and thus begins the bizarre antics of their outlandish school days.

My Deer Friend Nokotan is an ongoing manga originally published by Shonen Magazine Edge and then Magazine Pocket after the former was disbanded. Seven Seas currently releases the English localization of the manga. So far there are four volumes released in English so far with the fifth one to be released December 12, 2024.

My Deer Friend Nokotan will be released on July 7, 2024. The series will be released every week starting on this day. However, there is no information as to how long the series will be at this time. There is no official location to stream the anime but there is speculation that it will stream on Crunchyroll.

My Deer Friend Nokotan Cast & Crew

Wit Studio, famously known for animating Attack on Titan, will be animating My Deer Friend Nokotan. The series is directed by Masahiko Ohta (Himouto! Umaru-chan, Onipan!) and was written by Takashi Aoshima. Ayumu Tsujimura worked on character designs and Yashuhio Misawa (HINAMATSURI) worked on the music. Below is a list of the cast.

Character Voice Actor Noko Shikanoko Megumi Han Torako Koshi Saki Fujita Anko Koshi Rui Tanabe Meme Bashame Fuka Izumi Narrator Kosuke Toriumi Nekoyamada Neko (Neko-chan) Yurrika Kubo Tanukikouji Kinu (Tanuki) Rio Tsuchiya Tsubameya Chiharu (Tsubame) Chinatsu Akasaki

The cast of voice actors for the school Deer Club come together to sing the opening theme “Shikairo Days.” The ending theme, “Shika-senbei no Uta” is sung by Megumi Han and Saki Fujita as their respective characters Shikanoko Noko and Koshi Torako.

My Deer Friend Nokotan Trailers

Two trailers have been released since the anime project for My Deer Friend Nokotan was announced. The second trailer features the opening theme “Shikairo Days.”

