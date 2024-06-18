Screenshot from the trailer for the anime adaptation of Red Cat Ramen
Red Cat Ramen Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Here's everything we know about the upcoming anime adaptation of Red Cat Ramen
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 02:22 pm

Soon, fans of the cooking cat manga Red Cat Ramen will enjoy an anime adaptation featuring all their favorite characters, including proprietor Bunzo and human misfit Tamako. If you’re curious about what to expect from this adaptation, we’ve got all the info.

Red Cat Ramen Anime Release Date

The anime adaptation of Red Cat Ramen starts airing in Japan in July 2024. It will be broadcast by the Tokyo Broadcasting Station Network (TBS).

As of now, we don’t know when or if it will receive a wider release or an English-language dub. The manga is available online in English via Manga Plus, so it’s possible we’ll see the anime extend to a broader audience eventually as well.

Red Cat Ramen Anime Trailer

If you need to see these cats serving up ramen immediately, don’t worry. There’s a minute-long trailer readily available on YouTube.

All Confirmed Voice Actors in Red Cat Ramen

Curious about who will bring these beloved, cozy characters to life? The full Japanese voice cast has been announced ahead of the anime’s premiere in Japan. Here is the full cast for Red Cat Ramen:

  • Kenjiro Tsuda as Bunzo
  • Kurumi Orihara as Tamako Yashiro
  • Michiyo Murase as Sabu
  • Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasaki
  • Rie Kugimiya as Hana
  • Soari Hayami as Krishna

The anime will also feature an opening theme song performed by Wednesday Campanella and an ending theme song performed by Rikon Densetsu.

Red Cat Ramen Anime Plot

Image from the trailer for the upcoming Red Cat Ramen anime
The manga centers on Tamako, a human who interviews at a ramen restaurant run entirely by cats. She’s hired on, expecting to do standard restaurant duties, only to learn that her true role is helping to take care of the cats who work there.

The anime will likely follow a similar trajectory, telling the heartwarming story of the Red Cat Ramen staff and customers. From the trailer, it certainly appears we’ll get to see plenty of delicious anime depictions of tasty ramen dishes alongside the adorable cats that serve them.

We don’t yet know how many episodes will feature in the TV series, so it’s not clear how much of the existing story from the manga will be covered in this initial release.

And that’s everything to know about Red Cat Ramen‘s anime.

